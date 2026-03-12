Wave of road crashes continue to claim lives

Audio By Vocalize

Members of the public at the scene of accident at Gatunga Bridge-Tharaka Nithi County when a vehicle lost control and hit the road guard on March 11, 2026. [Courtesy]

A four-year-old pupil in Nyamira County is among 10 people who have died in a series of road accidents reported across the country today.



The child was knocked down by a lorry near Keroka town and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.



The incidents add to a growing list of daily road tragedies, renewing calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and greater caution by road users.



Police reports show that most of the fatal crashes involve motorcycles, lorries, buses, and private vehicles, despite repeated warnings from authorities.



In Kakamega County, one person died and two others were injured in a chain collision at Shibale along the Mumias - Kakamega road on Thursday afternoon.



Police say 27-year-old motorcyclist Francis Mwenje died on the spot after a lorry and two motorcycles collided.



“Due to the impact, the motorcycle riders fell on the road and in the process, a motor vehicle ran over Francis Mwenje, killing him instantly,” a police report indicated.



In Bungoma County, a hit-and-run accident at Chimoi Bridge left two Form Four students from Lwandeti DEB Secondary School dead.



According to the police, the motorcycle they were riding was struck by an unknown vehicle, killing the rider and one student on the spot, while another student was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.



Elsewhere, a motorcyclist died along the Naivasha - Mai Mahiu road after a lorry attempting to overtake lost control.



In Malindi, a motorcycle rider was killed when a lorry hit his bike from behind near the Arabuko Forest area.

An accident on Nakuru-Nairobi highway on March 12, 2026. [Courtesy]

In Nakuru, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a lorry along the Njoro - Nakuru road, while in Kisumu, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a flyover.



In Narok County, a bus lost control and rolled several times, killing a passenger. In Kajiado County, a tyre burst caused a motorcycle to roll, killing another passenger.



Authorities say the rising number of accidents reflects persistent problems including reckless overtaking, speeding, poor road discipline, and failure by motorcyclists to wear helmets.



Motorcycles continue to feature prominently in many of the fatalities, with traffic authorities emphasising that negligence and disregard for road safety rules remain major contributors to the growing crisis.



Investigations are ongoing, including efforts to trace vehicles involved in hit-and-run crashes.