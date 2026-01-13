Uganda shuts down internet ahead of polls Thursday

Uganda's President Kaguta Museveni. [File,Standard]

Uganda has ordered a nationwide shutdown of public internet access and selected mobile services during the election period to curb online misinformation and maintain security.

The Uganda Communications Commission directed all licensed mobile network operators and internet service providers to suspend public internet access, the sale and registration of new SIM cards and outbound data roaming to One Network Area countries.

The suspension took effect Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 6 p.m. and will remain in force until the commission issues a restoration notice.

Ugandans are set to vote on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni faces opposition from Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, along with other contenders including Maj Gen (Retired) Mugisha Muntu and Nathan Nandala Mafabi. Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986 and is seeking a seventh term.

Uganda has shut down internet services during past elections, most notably during the January 2021 General Election. Authorities ordered a full internet blackout starting on the evening of January 13, 2021, which lasted about four days through election day before services were gradually restored, and social media access remained restricted for some time thereafter.

The regulator said the latest move followed a recommendation from the Inter-Agency Security Committee and aimed to curb the spread of misinformation, disinformation and electoral fraud while preventing incitement to violence during the polls.

Operators must block non-essential public internet traffic including social media platforms, web browsing, video streaming, personal email services and messaging applications.

The shutdown applies to mobile broadband, fibre optic connections, leased lines, fixed wireless access, microwave radio links and satellite internet services.

At the same time, the commission allowed limited access to essential services on non-mobile internet connections, including healthcare systems at national referral hospitals, core banking systems, interbank transfer systems, Uganda Revenue Authority tax payment platforms and secure Electoral Commission portals.

The exclusion list also covers utilities management systems for power, water and fuel distribution, transportation and aviation control systems and internal SIM swap and upgrade platforms.

Network management tools, cybersecurity systems and regulatory reporting platforms are also exempted to allow operators to monitor infrastructure stability and comply with oversight requirements.

The commission directed operators to restrict access to excluded systems to authorised personnel using secure and whitelisted mechanisms and to suspend access immediately if abuse is detected.

Operators must establish round-the-clock incident response teams, maintain detailed traffic logs and report technical issues or suspected breaches to the regulator within 30 minutes.

The commission said services will only resume after written authorisation and noted that a phased restoration plan will be shared with operators once the suspension end