Ruto hints at Sh765 billion allocation to education sector

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto interuct with Kapsabet boys high school students during the centenary celebration on March 12, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has hinted that the government will allocate Sh765 billion to the education sector in the next financial year, marking the highest budgetary allocation ever for education in Kenya.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at St Joseph’s Chepterit Girls High School in Nandi County, Ruto said the increased funding is intended to remove barriers that prevent learners from accessing quality education.

“We are continuously eliminating barriers to education that may limit learners from acquiring quality knowledge. In the next financial year, education will receive Sh765 billion, the highest allocation in the budget, in our plan to raise the bar in teaching and training the best human capital to drive our national transformation,” he said.

According to the President, the additional funding is also expected to help stabilise public universities that have struggled financially in recent years due to funding gaps and rising student enrolment.

“Our targeted interventions in the education sector continue to expand access to learners across the country, delivering a 99 per cent transition to Grade 10 in 2026. We will sustain this progress and ensure that no student is left behind,” he added.

Education sector has consistently received the largest share of the national budget. In the recently proposed supplementary budget for the 2025/2026 financial year, ministerial expenditure is projected to increase by Sh317.9 billion, with the education sector receiving the largest portion of the increment.

Out of this amount, about Sh64.2 billion has been allocated to education, largely driven by an additional Sh34.9 billion for teachers’ resource management and Sh16.4 billion for university education.

St Joseph’s Chepterit Girls High School, Nandi County students welcomes President William Ruto on March 12, 2026. [PCS]

In the 2025-26 national budget, the education sector had already secured Sh702.7 billion, representing 28 per cent of the Sh4.29 trillion total government expenditure.

This was Sh44.5 billion higher than the Sh656.6 billion allocated in the 2024-25 financial year. The allocation continues a steady upward trend in education funding.