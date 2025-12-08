How EACC saved the county Sh16.5b in 12 months

EACC was awarded the Most Facilitative Agency in Tax Enforcement at the KRA’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it averted losses valued at Sh16.5 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year following intensified investigations, integrity tests and proactive operations.

Releasing its annual report on Monday, the Commission's Chief Executive Officer, Abdi Mohamud said the amount is the highest recovered or protected in recent years.

According to the report, bribery accounted for the largest share of complaints at 37 per cent, followed by embezzlement of public funds at 19 per cent. Unethical conduct made up 13 per cent, while fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property stood at 10 per cent.

Other economic crimes, including procurement fraud, conflict of interest and money laundering, comprised 21 per cent.

The Commission investigated 838 active cases and forwarded 175 files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. In total, 229 investigation files on corruption, economic crimes and ethical violations were completed.

At the same time, EACC also secured 756 warrants to inspect or search bank accounts, mobile money platforms, premises, vessels and vehicles linked to suspects. The agency conducted 14 proactive operations and 166 integrity tests, which it says directly contributed to preventing the loss of Sh16.5 billion.

By the close of the year, 213 corruption cases were pending before court. 54 were concluded, resulting in 33 convictions, 15 acquittals, and six withdrawals. The Commission attributed the improved outcomes to stronger case quality and closer cooperation with prosecutors.

Integrity tests were carried out across several public institutions, including the Kenya Revenue Authority, Eldoret International Airport’s Port Health Services, the National Police Service, Ministry of Lands registries, Mbagathi County Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, NTSA, Directorate of Civil Registration Services, and the Nairobi and Kajiado county governments.

Of the 166 tests conducted, 152 officers failed, four passed and 10 were inconclusive.

According to the Commission, audits conducted during the year revealed gaps in procurement, governance, service delivery and internal controls across multiple institutions.