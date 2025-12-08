EACC decries meddling as Kenyans demand integrity

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson David Oginde (L) and CEO Abdi Mohamud during the launch of the annual Report For The Financial Year 2024/2025 at the EACC Headquarters, Nairobi on December 8, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has decried interference and persistent obstacles in its fight against corruption amid intensified public pressure for the highest levels of integrity.

Speaking during the release of EACC's annual Report of Activities and Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, commission chairperson David Oginde pointed to weak enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution, witness tampering, intimidation of officers, institutional silos, and rising public apathy.

“These challenges cannot be tackled by EACC alone. They require the concerted effort of government, private sector actors, religious and community leaders, our partners, and ultimately, the collective resolve of all citizens,” Oginde remarked.

On his part, EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud urged all stakeholders to recommit to the fight, noting that corruption is neither inevitable nor invincible.

“It thrives when good people stay silent. I urge each one of us to choose integrity, accountability, and justice. Let us choose a Kenya where honesty is honoured, leadership is responsible, and public resources serve the public good,” he said.

The report covered a period of heightened scrutiny of public institutions by Kenyans, including the Generation Z (Gen Z) youth, who protested against poor governance that led to unfavourable living conditions for the common citizen.

“This year’s report comes at a time when the voice of the Kenyan people, particularly our youth, has risen with clarity, urgency, and passion. The Gen Z-led protests reminded us that corruption is not an abstract concept; it affects livelihoods, access to public services, opportunities for advancement, and ultimately, the social contract between citizens and the State,” Oginde said.

EACC said it would fast-track a probe into cases involving financial crimes and boost intelligence capabilities after Kenya was added to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.



The report, Oginde said, is not just a review but a roadmap.

“It reflects our non-negotiable commitment to transparency and accountability, the very purpose for which the Commission exists.”

Despite the hurdles, EACC hailed the enactment of the Conflict-of-Interest Act as crucial to the early detection of unethical behaviour before escalating into criminal conduct.

Other positive legal and policy developments include the formulation of the Anti-Corruption Guiding Framework and the digitisation of Public Procurement (e-GP).

The Commission said it had intensified preventive measures in high-risk institutions such as the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Power, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and the Prisons department.

79 new recovery suits, a five-year record, targeting illicit assets worth Sh4.8 billion were filed. Sh3.4 billion in stolen assets was recovered—up from Sh2.9 billion last year, while 54 court cases were concluded. Convictions rose from 12 to 33 over the reporting period.

“These achievements are not mere statistics. They represent schools reclaimed, hospitals protected, land restored, and public funds redirected toward the public good. They demonstrate, clearly and decisively, that corruption does not pay, and it will not prevail,” Oginde noted.

Monitoring capital-intensive projects, fighting bribery in service delivery, enhancing asset recovery, strengthening engagement with regulators, and intensifying public awareness are listed among EACC’s priority areas for 2025/2026.