×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

EACC recovers Sh3.4b, boasts of major anti-graft gains in report

By Juliet Omelo | Dec. 9, 2025

EACC Chairperson David Oginde and CEO Abdi Mohamud during the launch of the EACC annual report for the Financial Year 2024/2025 in Nairobi, on December 8, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that it recovered Sh3.4 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year, according to its newly released annual report on activities and financial statements.

The report was launched by EACC Chairperson David Oginde during a ceremony attended by Vice Chairperson Monica Muiru, commissioners, directors and staff. Presenting the highlights, Deputy Director of Budget and Planning, Willis Wasala, outlined key achievements in law enforcement, asset recovery, integrity verification and public education.

“The Commission filed 79 recovery suits with an estimated asset value of Sh4.8 billion. In total, we successfully recovered Sh3.4 billion, demonstrating our commitment to fighting corruption and safeguarding public resources,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Covering activities for 2024/2025, the report shows that the EACC received 4,083 allegations falling within its mandate, of which 2,846 were actionable. During the year, the Commission investigated 800 files, completing 229 cases on corruption and economic crimes, and 56 cases involving violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Wasala affirmed that integrity verification remained central to EACC operations. “We processed 33,973 declaration forms and handled 2,783 integrity verification requests, ensuring that public officers comply with leadership and integrity standards,” he said.

Asset tracing and recovery also formed a significant part of the Commission’s work. In addition to the recovery suits, 27 cases were finalised with assets worth Sh22.9 million traced. Preservation orders were sought for assets valued at Sh2.685 billion, while 102 petitions and judicial review applications were filed to protect public interest in ongoing cases.

Preventive measures, included system reviews in state agencies, such as Kenya Power, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Kenya Prisons Service. The EACC also empowered 13 institutions across ministries and counties to conduct their own corruption risk assessments.

Wasala noted that public education remained a priority, with an estimated 128,000 citizens reached through school and community programmes. The Commission also engaged 742 institutions across 23 counties and trained 203 integrity assurance officers and other officials to strengthen governance and ethical standards.

The report’s audited financial statements show that the EACC received Sh4.2 billion from the government, 99 per cent of which was effectively utilised. The National Audit Office issued the Commission a clean bill of health for its expenditure.

Wasala acknowledged challenges, including limited financial, human and physical resources, delayed cooperation from other State agencies and a backlog of court cases. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EACC Report EACC Chairperson David Oginde Corruption Risk Assessments Backlog Of Court Cases
.

Latest Stories

Economic growth: Which rate will take us to Singapore?
Economic growth: Which rate will take us to Singapore?
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
10 mins ago
Government should rescue our university education from doldrums
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
10 mins ago
Kenya's great socio-economic divide laid bare by Oxfam report
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The politics and perils of relaxing vetting for IDs in Northern Kenya
By David Odongo and Abdimalik Hajir 10 mins ago
The politics and perils of relaxing vetting for IDs in Northern Kenya
First-ever KJSEA exam results put new school curriculum to the test
By Mike Kihaki 10 mins ago
First-ever KJSEA exam results put new school curriculum to the test
Tea sector bosses face lifestyle audit as MPs move to restore sanity
By Irene Githinji 10 mins ago
Tea sector bosses face lifestyle audit as MPs move to restore sanity
Police smash Kenyan citizenship sale syndicate, suspects arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 10 mins ago
Police smash Kenyan citizenship sale syndicate, suspects arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved