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Corridors of deals: How fraudsters exploit state offices in multi-billion scams

By David Odongo | Mar. 14, 2026

A section of the office of the president at Harambee House. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

It is not the first time Kenya’s major security installation, which houses key government offices, is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

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Corridors of Deals Harambee House Scams Investment Fraud Rogue Government Officials
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