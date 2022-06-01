× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

It was a pleasure working with you - Uhuru tells Cabinet Secretaries

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | Jun 1st 2022 | 2 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was confident that his administration had laid a firm foundation for his successor. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed gratitude to his Cabinet Secretaries for their service during his two terms in office.

The president was speaking from State House on Wednesday before heading to Uhuru Gardens where he will be presiding over his last Madaraka day celebrations.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you [referring to the CSs], we have worked well together. It was a pleasure and an honour to have you with us," said Uhuru.

The Head of State said he was confident that his administration had laid a firm foundation for his successor and other future presidents.

"We have laid a firm foundation for those who shall come after to continue and to build a bigger, brighter, more prosperous Kenya from where we have left off," he added.

KEEP READING

Uhuru's Cabinet Secretaries paid their tributes to their boss, while at State House, before leaving for the Madaraka celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i thanked the president for trusting him to serve in his cabinet for the last 10 years.

"We have come to the end of this term much more knowledgeable of the country and we understand our nation better than we did when we came in," Matiang'i said.

He added; " I am proud of strengthening the security in our country and creating a level of confidence in our people," Matiang'i said.

On her part, Sports CS Amina Mohammed, who has also served in Uhuru's cabinet for two terms, praised him for being a patient and humble leader.

"For me, the highlight of his legacy is the Nairobi Expressway. The last 9 and a half years have been out of this world. I couldn't have asked for anything better," Amina said.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, on the other hand, showered praises on the president for believing in women leadership.

"President Kenyatta gave women the heavy dockets. He inspires us every day to reach higher beyond our boundaries. It has been a delight to serve under him," she stated.

At least 30,000 people are expected to attend the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

This year's theme is ‘Pamoja Tusonge Mbele.’

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Supporters of Hillary Barchok, Isaac Ruto clash at event
Mr Ruto walked out in protest after he was forced to cut short his speech due to jeers from Barchok’s supporters who waved UDA flags. Attempts by Mr Barchok to calm the crowd were futile.
Defiant Keter fights to retain seat amid onslaught from Ruto allies
Keter, who fell out of favour with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), won the party primaries but was controversially kicked out and the ticket awarded to Bernard Kitur.

MOST READ

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness

By David Njaaga | 1 hour ago

Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness
Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i
Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases
Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

By Daniel Wesangula | 5 hours ago

Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC