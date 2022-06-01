It was a pleasure working with you - Uhuru tells Cabinet Secretaries

President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was confident that his administration had laid a firm foundation for his successor. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed gratitude to his Cabinet Secretaries for their service during his two terms in office.

The president was speaking from State House on Wednesday before heading to Uhuru Gardens where he will be presiding over his last Madaraka day celebrations.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you [referring to the CSs], we have worked well together. It was a pleasure and an honour to have you with us," said Uhuru.

The Head of State said he was confident that his administration had laid a firm foundation for his successor and other future presidents.

"We have laid a firm foundation for those who shall come after to continue and to build a bigger, brighter, more prosperous Kenya from where we have left off," he added.

Uhuru's Cabinet Secretaries paid their tributes to their boss, while at State House, before leaving for the Madaraka celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i thanked the president for trusting him to serve in his cabinet for the last 10 years.

"We have come to the end of this term much more knowledgeable of the country and we understand our nation better than we did when we came in," Matiang'i said.

He added; " I am proud of strengthening the security in our country and creating a level of confidence in our people," Matiang'i said.

On her part, Sports CS Amina Mohammed, who has also served in Uhuru's cabinet for two terms, praised him for being a patient and humble leader.

"For me, the highlight of his legacy is the Nairobi Expressway. The last 9 and a half years have been out of this world. I couldn't have asked for anything better," Amina said.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, on the other hand, showered praises on the president for believing in women leadership.

"President Kenyatta gave women the heavy dockets. He inspires us every day to reach higher beyond our boundaries. It has been a delight to serve under him," she stated.

At least 30,000 people are expected to attend the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

This year's theme is ‘Pamoja Tusonge Mbele.’

