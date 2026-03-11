×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Koskei puts 80,000 school heads on notice over illegal levies

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a virtual meeting with school principals on March 11, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government has ordered school principals to stop charging parents unauthorised fees or face action, warning the practice violates policy.

Addressing more than 80,000 school administrators in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the government had taken note of schools that continue to impose extra charges disguised as costs for uniforms, sports equipment and other materials.

"Such practices undermine the spirit and intent of government policy and place unnecessary burden on parents and guardians. I wish to make it clear that such actions must stop immediately," said Koskei.

The meeting, themed "Strengthen governance in secondary schools: roles of Board of Management and school leadership," brought together principals, boards of management and senior finance and procurement officers from public secondary schools across the country.

Koskei directed school leadership to engage the Ministry of Education formally rather than pass financial pressure on to parents.

"If it is found that the fees guidelines that have been given are not adequate to run a school, please have a conversation with the ministry until you agree, so that we do not transfer the challenges we are having in schools to parents," he added.

However, Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) chairman Willie Kuria pushed back, noting that the government's own funding model was broken.

The fees structure used by schools was set in 2014 and has not been reviewed despite sharp increases in the cost of goods and services.

"Because of the little capitation that is coming, it becomes so difficult for schools to operate," observed Kuria.

He noted that while boarding schools are approved to charge Sh53,000 annually, the actual cost of educating a student per year stands at Sh95,000.

 Out of the approved capitation of Sh22,244 per student, schools receive only about Sh14,000.

"Almost all schools in the country have debts to suppliers," Kuria noted.

The rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum had further strained school budgets, he added, as institutions are compelled to hire specialist teachers on Board of Management terms at their own cost.

Despite those pressures, Koskei held firm, directing principals to channel any grievances to the ministry rather than to parents' pockets.

He directed school principals and Boards of Management to strictly follow all circulars and policies issued by the Ministry of Education regarding school fees.

“I wish to make it clear that such actions must stop immediately,” he said.

Koskei said enforcing the rules will help ensure that children are not denied access to education because of financial pressure on families.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that access to education is not hindered by practices that place undue financial strain on families,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Head of Public Service Head of Public Service Felix Koskei Felix Koskei over School Fees Felix Koskei Warn Principals
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved