Pupil swept away by floods while attempting to cross bridge

An eight-year-old Grade Three pupil at Soin-Crest Primary School died after he was swept away by floods while riding on his father’s motorcycle as they attempted to cross Kipsitet Bridge along the Kipsitet–Koitaburot road in Kericho County on Wednesday morning.

Residents said the pupil and his father were heading to school at around 6 am when the motorcycle was swept away by floods after the Chepterwo River burst its banks following heavy rainfall in the area.

Witnesses said the pupil lost control of the motorcycle, causing the two to slip into the water, however the father managed to swim to safety.

Rachael Korir said she was woken up by neighbours’ screams moments after the incident occurred and rushed downstream in an attempt to rescue the boy, but it was too late.

“There was little we could do,” she said.

Josephat Kimutai Cheriro blamed elected leaders in the area for failing to fulfil their election pledges to construct a standard Kipsitet Bridge across Chepterwo River, a crucial crossing point for residents, most of whom are sugarcane farmers.

“Today’s incident adds to the three others who have drowned at this spot due to the lack of a proper bridge. How many more people must die before the bridge is constructed?” He posed.

Erick Sang criticised the Kericho County Disaster Management team for allegedly failing to respond promptly to assist in the search and rescue operation.

“We also wonder how the disaster management funds are utilised. The governor must come out and explain,” he said.

Kapsoit Member of County Assembly Paul Chirchir petitioned Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir to release emergency funds for the construction of the Kipsitet–Koitaburot road and the Kipsitet Bridge, where the incident occurred.

“It is time senior government officers leave their offices in Nairobi and travel to the counties to understand and provide solutions to the challenges residents face,” he said.

The body was removed to the Kericho County Hospital mortuary.