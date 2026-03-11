Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks

Audio By Vocalize

Drones fell near Dubai airport, injuring four people, while attacks hit three ships in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday as Iran kept up its campaign disrupting oil markets and air and maritime traffic.

The oil-rich Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks in response to US-Israeli strikes that sparked the Middle East war, with Tehran targeting US assets but also civilian infrastructure.

Iran has also targeted Gulf energy infrastructure and choked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries nearly 20 percent of global oil production, prompting wild swings in prices.

"Two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national," the Dubai Media Office said.

"Air traffic is operating as normal," it added.

UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash said Iran "is lying when they claim to be targeting US bases in the Gulf", slamming in a post on X the attacks on "civilian infrastructure... with no regard for civilians and innocent people".

An Indian worker at a cargo terminal opposite Terminal 2 of Dubai airport said he saw a drone flying at low altitude, slowly gliding down before crashing into a building at the airport terminal.

"It was flying so low and I saw it clearly. But there was no loud blast when it hit," he said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

"About 10 minutes later, I saw another drone gliding past in a similar manner... When it crashed, the explosion was loud. Particularly loud," he added.

A container ship and a bulk carrier were hit off the coast of the UAE, one off Dubai and the other off the northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah by unknown projectiles, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

A third ship was also hit by a projectile off Oman, in the Strait of Hormuz, which caused a fire that was later extinguished according to the UKMTO.

Saudi Arabia intercepted drones targeting the Shaybah field, crucial to its production, while explosions also rang out over Qatar.

Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted seven ballistic missiles targeting its eastern region and the Prince Sultan Air Base, where an American service member was fatally wounded on March 1.

Iran appears to be attempting to knock major Gulf refineries offline while also tightening its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz in a quest to inflict maximum pain on the global economy.

In the past few days, Saudi Aramco's sprawling Ras Tanura facility, home to one of the Middle East's largest refineries, was targeted as well as the UAE's Ruwais refinery -- one of the largest in the world.

Iranian attacks already forced state-owned QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest producers of liquefied natural gas, to halt production last week and declare force majeure.

Energy producers in Kuwait made similar declarations, which are a warning that events beyond their control may lead them to miss export targets.