Top stories of 2021

With ten days to 2022, here is how we covered 2021... some of the big stories.

NATIONAL

BBI Court of Appeal Judgement: Where Kenya's constitution journey started [Wellingtone Nyongesa]

The story of our Constitution and the journey that it has travelled is a story of political skullduggery whose modus operandi may be likened to the hunting tactics of Neanderthal man, who laid snares on the path of his fellow man, struck him down and ate him. It is a story about political elites that are driven by self-interest.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3pf6u0Q

President Uhuru: I wasn’t linked to any offshore account in Pandora expose [Brian Okoth] President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past public address. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the October 3 Pandora expose did not directly link him to any offshore account or business.

The President also defended his family, saying no evidence has been produced suggesting any wrongdoing.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3J7QuWd

November: How escaped Kamiti terrorism convicts were netted [Jael Mboga] Musharaf Abdalla, Mohamed Abdi Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo escaped from Kamiti Prison on Monday, November 15.

On Tuesday, November 16, Chief Endau Alphia Musembi reported that elders in his area had seen three suspicious characters in Endau Location who had been dropped by a matatu, The Standard can report.

According to reliable sources, the chief was further informed that the fugitives had boarded a bodaboda from Endau to a place called Kalungu.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3qdwJUK

The untold story of Masten Wanjala, his stepfather speaks [Daniel Wesangula]

Masten Wanjala's father, Robert Watila has apologized to the families whose young kids were killed by his late son who was lynched on Friday by irate residents at Mukhweya area in Bungoma County. [Micah Sali, Standard] For the first time, Anthony Ndonye Musau, the man who raised Masten Wanjala, speaks of his son's upbringing. He talks of the young man's love for football, his incomparable intellect and most importantly, where it all started to go wrong for the young man who, through talent and intellect, could have had the entire world at his feet

Sonko Leaks: Justice Chitembwe speaks out [Winfrey Owino] High Court Judge Said Chitembwe last evening stuck to his guns saying he was innocent, as a storm over leaked tapes alleging misconduct on his part made rounds on the internet. Viral videos posted by a Nairobi politician raised questions on the integrity of the judge in relation to a land matter being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Read more: https://bit.ly/30MC6S9

Kenya withdraws from ICJ maritime border case with Somalia [Jael Mboga]

Kenya has pulled out of the maritime border case with Somalia just a few hours to the scheduled hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

On March 9, the ICJ, a principal judicial organ of the United Nations, stated it would hold public hearings in the case concerning Maritime Delimitation in the Indian Ocean from tomorrow to March 24.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3EfXiNW

Lillian Ng’ang’a: Beauty who loved Dr Alfred Mutua and fine things in life [Philip Muasya and John Muia]

Lillian Ng’ang’a, the estranged second wife of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, was many things to many people, depending on who you talk to in Machakos county.

But to Mutua, a man who once professed his love in public, Lillian was simply ‘honey and love’.

That was until “winds of change” — according to her Instagram post — blew Lillian’s way recently, and she brought their eight-year showbiz love life to a screeching halt, resigning as county First Lady in the same public glare in which she became the Governor’s consort.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3mp44uF

Samia Suluhu sworn in as Tanzania's first female president [Jael Mboga] Samia Suluhu Hassan is sworn in as the sixth President of Tanzania at State House, Dar es Salaam. [Courtesy:TBC)

Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as the new President of Tanzania.

She takes over from John Magufuli, who succumbed to heart failure on Wednesday.

She will be the East African nation’s first female president, joining a thin list of women in the continent in the top job.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3EeO5FO

POLITICS

Secret calls that led to the removal of Ruto's elite GSU security team [Standard Reporter] The decision to withdraw the officers was reached as early as last Saturday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Fresh details emerged of behind-the-scenes activities, high-level consultations, tactics and calls that led to the replacement of Deputy President William Ruto’s elite security guards.

The details came on the day Ruto's Chief of Staff Ken Osinde wrote to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, demanding an official explanation and reinstatement of General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3qgB35r

RIFT VALLEY

Man shoots woman on 'suspecting she's wanted police officer Caroline Kangogo' [Martin Ndiema] Caroline Kangogo, 34, is being hunted for murder, police say. [File, Standard]

A middle-aged woman from Koboiywo Village in Kaptama Location, Bungoma County is receiving treatment at the Kitale County Referral Hospital in Trans Nzoia County after she was shot in an alleged case of mistaken identity.

Phanice Chemutai Juma was allegedly shot in the abdomen by Ken Muyundo, a licensed firearm holder, at the Kiminini Market in Trans Nzoia County on Thursday evening, July 8.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3ec80e0

Jane Muthoni, the widow of Kiru Boys’ High School principal, is found guilty of his murder [Julius Chepkwony] Jane Muthoni has been found guilty of her husband’s murder. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nakuru has found Jane Muthoni, the widow of Kiru Boys’ High School Principal Solomon Mwangi, guilty of his murder.

Also convicted is Muthoni’s co-accused, Isaac Ng’ang’a, alias Gikuyu.

Mwangi had been reported missing on November 6, 2016. His mutilated body would, eight days later – on November 14, 2016 – be found dumped in a coffee plantation in Juja, Kiambu County.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3J3YB6i

EDUCATION

George Magoha: End of boarding schools to be gradual [Philip Mwakio]

Boarding secondary schools will be abolished gradually, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced, rejecting a proposal for the immediate closure of the institutions.

Prof Magoha has also said it will be impossible to abolish the 4,000 boarding schools at a go, but that the state will adopt a policy that will see new ones are day schools. This will eventually see an increase in the number of day-schools.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3qcqbFT

CENTRAL

Embu brothers killed on first day of new business [Murithi Mugo]

The two Embu brothers who died over a week ago were clobbered to death moments after they were arrested for violating curfew rules.

Witnesses say they watched in horror as one of the boys was hit on the head using a baton, while his brother who returned to rescue him met a similar fate.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3phVorK

HEALTH & SCIENCE

Doctor who opposed coronavirus vaccine dies of Covid-19 [Jael Mboga]

Kenya Catholic Doctors Association chairman Dr Stephen Karanja (pictured), who spread misleading information on the coronavirus vaccine, died of Covid-19.

Dr Karanja passed away at the Mater Hospital where he was admitted to the High Dependency Unit.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3pf2dKG

SPORTS

Lionel Messi beats Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win record seventh Ballon D’or [Robert Abong'o] The Ballon d'Or Awards - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - November 29, 2021, Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi holds his seventh Ballon d'Or award. [Reuters]

Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi has been crowned the 2021 Men’s Ballon d’Or winner in a grand ceremony held at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, France.

The Argentinian, who led his national team to the Copa America trophy in July saw off competition from second-placed Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich) and Jorginho (Italy and Chelsea).

Read more: https://bit.ly/3qcZjW7

Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United return [Reuters] Manchester United fans celebrate with a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo after the match.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday, as the Portuguese forward returns to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

United announced that they had agreed a deal with Juventus to bring the 36-year-old back to Manchester last week, with the transfer now complete after Ronaldo passed a medical, secured a visa and agreed personal terms.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3sopKer

Share this story