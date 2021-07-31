× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Okiya Omtatah now goes to court over MPs' fresh move to change law

NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba | July 31st 2021

Activist Okiya Omtatah. [Chrispen Sechere, Standard]

Plans to amend the Constitution to allow the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries from elected MPs could hit a brick wall after an activist moved to court to stop the proposal.

Okiya Omtatah has filed an urgent petition at the High Court to stop the president from assenting to any Constitutional Amendment Bill (2020) should it be passed by Parliament, claiming that it is an attempt to amend the Constitution through the back door.

“Parliament is currently considering the Bill with a clear intention that members will approve it and send it to the president for assent. The proposed amendment is unconstitutional since it seeks to remove separation of powers between the Legislature and the Executive,” he said.

 Opinion should not distract our focus on August 9 polls

 BBI through backdoor as new Bill makes it possible for MPs to be ministers

 Kenyans must scrutinise Raila and Ruto more ahead of polls

 Residents thwart developer's bid to put up rentals on public land

The Constitutional Amendment Bill (2020), which is before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, seeks to amend the Constitution to allow the president to appoint Cabinet Secretaries from among MPs.

It also seeks to give the president powers to assign the Attorney General the duties of a Cabinet Secretary.

He says the Bill also seeks to amend Article 170 of the Constitution to allow governors to appoint members of the county assembly as members of the county executive committee.

Activist Okiya Omtatah. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Omtatah says the proposed amendments to fuse the Legislature and the Executive interfere with the basic structure of Kenya’s presidential system and that the proposed changes can only be made through a referendum.

“Any amendments to the Constitution to allow the president to appoint CSs from among MPs and governors to appoint MCAs as members of the county executive committee cannot be done through a parliamentary legislation without a referendum,” he says.

Omtatah says the Constitution establishes a full presidential system where there is a clear distinction and separation of powers among the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary, which cannot be watered down through a “backdoor” parliamentary legislation.

Activist Okiya Omtatah. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

He says it is illegal for Parliament to proceed with the Bill without providing for a referendum pursuant to Article 255 (1) (h) and (i) which requires that any amendments affecting the functions of Parliament and devolved government must be approved through a national referendum.

He accuses the National Assembly of failing to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution by proceeding with the ill “through the back door”.

Governor Charity Ngilu on BBI, 2022 Coalitions & State of the Nation | NEWSLINE WITH BEN KITILI

NCCK yadai BBI si jambo la lazima, Usajili katika vyama, Mzozo wa SRC | MBIU WIKENDI (Sehemu ya 2)

BBI Dilemma: Leaders caught off-guard by the nullification of BBI as it affects building coalitions

Olympics: All three Kenyans in men’s 800m are through to the semi-finals
Kenyan trio of Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich and Emmanuel Korir on Saturday morning eased into the men's 800 metres semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Ol
Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Tokyo Games after failing drugs test
Nigerian sprinter and 2008 Olympics long jump silver medallist Blessing Okagbare's Tokyo Games ended abruptly on Saturday morning after she was provis

Kibiwott and Kigen vow to guard Kenya’s steeplechase dominance
Kibiwott and Kigen vow to guard Kenya’s steeplechase dominance

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

