× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

MPs plot to water down election campaign law

NATIONAL
By Roselyne Obala | July 30th 2021

VElection materials at Griftu tallying centre, Wajir West. April 24, 2019. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

In a race against time to implement the Campaign Financial Act, the National Assembly Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) has put brakes on proposals by the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the Elections Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The MPs, through a draft Bill, the Election Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill 2021, sponsored by CIOC chair Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, seek to repeal nine sections and amend four, which include the proposed establishment of a committee with three members.

While the IEBC wants the identity of the donor revealed, MPs want it kept confidential and only made public under a probe. 

“No campaign expenses shall be incurred by or on behalf of the political party unless it is incurred with the authority of the Treasury, deputy treasury or the person with the authority of either of the two. A person who without reasonable excuse to incur any expenses contrary to the law commits an offence,” reads IEBC's proposed Bill.

KEEP READING

 IEBC interviews misstep

 The good, bad and the ugly of IEBC recruitment

 Are you ready for next year’s polls? It matters a great deal

 Chebukati denies claims of rigging in Kiambaa poll

The law requires details on sources of the contributions, including donations in cash or in-kind, received and disclosure done at least 20 days before the nomination day and at least 20 days before the polling day.

A candidate or a political party that fails to disclose the funds or donations shall be disqualified and be liable to a fine not exceeding two million shillings or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

Election materials at Bonchari CDF Hall. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The move by the committee to amend the law seeks to counter the IEBC proposals.

"The objective of the Bill is to amend the Act, 2013 to align with its provisions with the Elections Act, 2011 and further propose amendments that will enable its implementation as the current provisions do not take cognizant of current socio-economic and political structures which have hindered the full implementation of the law,” reads the Bill.

In the parent law, the contributions or donations received by a candidate, political party or a referendum committee shall be accompanied by the specific details of the harambee including the venue, date and organiser, and a record of all individual contributions or donations collected.

“Contributions and donations given by a person or organisation under this section shall not, at any time, exceed the limit specified in the Gazette Notice published.

The committee shall not receive and keep anonymous contributions or support, whether in cash or in-kind, contributions from an illegal source.

“A candidate or party, political party or referendum committee that receives funds shall, within 14 days of the receipt, report such receipt and submit the contribution to the Commission,” reads the law.

Kioni Bill seeks to also define what monies intended for public use is as well as donations. On spending limit, the MPs want to abolish the cap on the maximum threshold of money a candidate, political party or referendum committee may spend during campaigns as proposed by the IEBC in 2016 when the implementation of the law was deferred.

A presidential candidate is allowed to spend a maximum of Sh5.2 billion, governors, senators and women representatives capped at Sh433 million while MPs are allowed a maximum of Sh33.4 million. For MCAs, the IEBC set the maximum at Sh10.3 million, with exception in some areas.

CIOC vice-chair Peter Kaluma said they proposed several amendments to the law to make it implementable.

“The law cannot be implemented in its current form. It’s just impossible for IEBC with its skeleton staffing to monitor compliance with the law across the country,” said Kaluma.

Election materials at Kakamega Hill School tallying centre. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kaluma added, “It is also unreasonable to expect a candidate for a political seat to hand over his personal money to a committee of people to run for him as if it is public funds. Worse still, the law states that at the end of the campaign, money which remains is handed over to charity of the candidate’s choice."

MPs fault the law in its current form, which they claim mirrors the US one, stating that it’s a federal requirement for the presidential candidates, and not for local seats.

“The law applied to the US and other democracies where campaigns are funded from the public coffers and the candidate chooses. The Federal Elections Commission deals with in the US,” explained Kaluma.

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati has faulted the MPs for delaying the passage of the proposed changes.

RELATED VIDEOS

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN

Chaguzi Ndogo: IEBC inaendelea kumalizia maandalizi ya chaguzi ndogo Bonchari na Juja

Share this story
Two men arrested for ‘gang-raping’ their friend’s girlfriend
Authorities claim the victim had earlier Wednesday visited Monte Christo Bar in Kitui Town with her boyfriend and the two men.
Full medal table: Find out who's topping the leaderboard at the Olympic Games
Following are the medalists at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday, July 29 (all local time):

OLYMPICS

3,000m steeplechase women trio start chase for elusive gold
3,000m steeplechase women trio start chase for elusive gold

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why only two per cent of women in Kenya own land

By James Wanzala | 3 hours ago

Why only two per cent of women in Kenya own land
The Caroline Kangogo we knew was humble, family says

By Stephen Rutto | 12 hours ago

The Caroline Kangogo we knew was humble, family says
Kibochi defends military running civilian agencies

By Brian Otieno | 12 hours ago

Kibochi defends military running civilian agencies
DCI explains raid on Justice Muchelule, Chitembwe's chambers

By Paul Ogemba | 12 hours ago

DCI explains raid on Justice Muchelule, Chitembwe's chambers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC