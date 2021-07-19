Arrest killers of women and children, Raila tells police

ODM leader Raila Odinga [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Judiciary must assure Kenyans that justice will come swiftly and fairly where lives have been senselessly lost, ODM leader Raila Odinga has said.

In a statement on Twitter, the former premier said justice for victims’ families is taking too long to come if it ever does.

“The delays only prolong the pain and make beasts bolder,” he said.

Raila decried the surge in the murders and rape of children, girls and women.

He said too many children girls and women have in recent times suffered gruesome deaths at the hands of people who should be their protectors.

He said children are being plucked from playgrounds, on their way to school, homes and in places of worship.

He added that girls and women are being killed by supposed lovers, husbands and even parents. “This turn of events is completely unacceptable.”

His comment comes from the backdrop of increased children’s disappearances and murders. Last week, a 20-year-old man accused of abducting and killing 12 children provided the police with more clues of the spots where he dumped his victims.

Masten Milimu Wanjala told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives that he had dumped one body in Machakos and two more in Nairobi.

Raila said now more than ever Kenya needs assurance from the Judiciary and the National Police Service to end the madness.

“Kenyans must speak against the slaughter of children and gender-based violence. These murders cannot be treated as personal or family matters. These are Kenyan matters and must be treated as such,” the ODM leader said.

Raila called on the police to restore Kenyans’ confidence particularly in protecting girls, children and women.

“Police must assure Kenyans that an individual will not pluck and kill two, four or five children or girls before the ring is detected and crashed.”

