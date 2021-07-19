× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Arrest killers of women and children, Raila tells police

NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o | July 19th 2021
ODM leader Raila Odinga [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Judiciary must assure Kenyans that justice will come swiftly and fairly where lives have been senselessly lost, ODM leader Raila Odinga has said.

In a statement on Twitter, the former premier said justice for victims’ families is taking too long to come if it ever does.

“The delays only prolong the pain and make beasts bolder,” he said. 

Raila decried the surge in the murders and rape of children, girls and women.

KEEP READING

 Huge expectations ahead of Uhuru's Western region tour

 Raila, DP Ruto clash at the Coast over law change

 Central region police boss involved in Murang'a road accident

 Run away, not towards tragedy, Raila says after Siaya fuel tanker explosion

He said too many children girls and women have in recent times suffered gruesome deaths at the hands of people who should be their protectors.

He said children are being plucked from playgrounds, on their way to school, homes and in places of worship.

He added that girls and women are being killed by supposed lovers, husbands and even parents. “This turn of events is completely unacceptable.”

His comment comes from the backdrop of increased children’s disappearances and murders. Last week, a 20-year-old man accused of abducting and killing 12 children provided the police with more clues of the spots where he dumped his victims.

Masten Milimu Wanjala told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives that he had dumped one body in Machakos and two more in Nairobi.

Raila said now more than ever Kenya needs assurance from the Judiciary and the National Police Service to end the madness.

“Kenyans must speak against the slaughter of children and gender-based violence. These murders cannot be treated as personal or family matters. These are Kenyan matters and must be treated as such,” the ODM leader said.

Raila called on the police to restore Kenyans’ confidence particularly in protecting girls, children and women.

“Police must assure Kenyans that an individual will not pluck and kill two, four or five children or girls before the ring is detected and crashed.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

NSL Action: Kenya Police 2-2 Modern Coast Rangers

Kidnappers Manhunt: Police probing kidnapping of 23-year-old Hafsa Mohamed rescued in Kayole

Share this story
Athletes given ‘anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics, hilarious reactions online
Athletes in the Olympic Village have reportedly been given 'anti-sex beds' to discourage them from any contact that could spread coronavirus.
We were not hacked, IEBC says
Chebukati added that the system has been designed to ensure integrity and confidentiality.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents

By Too Jared | 9 hours ago

Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents
Methodist Church wing breaks away, wants church devolved

By Phares Mutembei | 11 hours ago

Methodist Church wing breaks away, wants church devolved
Court allows repossession of land where Sh240m Funzi luxury hotel sits

By Kamau Muthoni | 12 hours ago

Court allows repossession of land where Sh240m Funzi luxury hotel sits
Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

By Stephen Rutto | 12 hours ago

Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC