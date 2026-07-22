Sakaja's cabinet approves phase I of metropolitan transit system

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Governor Johnson Sakaja’s cabinet approves the first phase of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System. [GPS]

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s cabinet has approved the implementation of the first phase of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System (NMRTS).

The approval, made during the 90th County Executive Committee meeting, clears the way for the first phase of the ambitious mass transit project, which City Hall said has been developed in close technical collaboration with the Executive Office of the President.

The first phase of the project will focus on two key mobility corridors: an underground rail core through the Central Business District (CBD) and the Eastlands line, targeting some of Nairobi’s busiest commuter routes.

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s cabinet approves the first phase of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System. [GPS]

While describing the move as a turning point in the city’s efforts to tackle chronic traffic congestion and modernise public transport, Sakaja said it will play a key role towards transforming the county’s public transport system.

“For far too long, the people of Nairobi, particularly our hardworking commuters from Eastlands and across the metropolitan area, have lost precious hours in traffic jams that slow down our economic growth,” he said.

Sakaja added, “Today, we are moving from planning to implementation. The approval of Phase I of the NMRTS is our commitment to delivering a modern, fast, safe and dignified public transport system.”

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s cabinet approves the first phase of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System. [GPS]

According to the governor, integrating an underground CBD core with high-capacity links to Eastlands, we will unlock Nairobi’s economic potential, lower the cost of transport and build a cleaner, greener and world-class city.

The approved framework will prioritise connectivity between Eastlands and the CBD, significantly reducing travel times for hundreds of thousands of daily commuters.

The underground CBD section is expected to ease surface congestion by creating integrated transit terminals that seamlessly connect rail services, pedestrians and non-motorised transport.

Beyond improving mobility, City Hall said the project is expected to create thousands of jobs during both construction and operation while reducing carbon emissions, supporting Nairobi’s long-term sustainability and climate goals.

The proposal was presented by Dr Silvester Kasuku, Governance Advisor in the Executive Office of the President.

Sakaja also revealed that planning for Phase II, which will extend the network to Westlands, Ngong Road and Lang’ata, while serving the rapidly growing commuter populations from Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Nairobi’s western corridor, is underway.

Once completed, the NMRTS will be integrated with Nairobi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system through strategically located interchange stations, creating a seamless, high-capacity public transport network across the city.

Sakaja said the county government will now begin public participation forums, stakeholder consultations with transport sector players and inter-agency planning ahead of the project’s official groundbreaking.