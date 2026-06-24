'Don't make us your goons,' boda boda riders warn politicians ahead of Gen Z demos

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Boda boda sector leaders led by Calvince Okumu address a press conferenc in Nairobi on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. [Colins Oduor,Standard]

Boda boda sector leaders have pledged to maintain transport services during Thursday's Gen Z anniversary protests while warning politicians against using riders to fuel violence.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, June 24, the leaders said motorcycles would remain on the road across the country despite the planned nationwide demonstrations marking two years since protesters stormed Parliament on June 25, 2024.

"We assure the public that boda boda services will continue as usual and that our members will remain committed to supporting the movement of people, goods and essential services across the country," they said.

The pledge comes as Kenya braces for a second consecutive anniversary of unrest.

At least 16 people were killed and over 400 injured during last year's first anniversary protests.

Sector leaders raised concern over what they described as a growing trend of politicians deploying riders to cause chaos and disrupt businesses during demonstrations.

"Boda boda riders will not be used as goons by politicians or participate in activities that interrupt businesses or endanger lives and property," the statement read.

The leaders recalled the toll protests have previously taken on their members, noting that some had lost their lives, sustained injuries or had motorcycles destroyed during past demonstrations.

"We remember members of the boda boda fraternity who have lost their lives, sustained injuries, lost their motorcycles and sources of livelihood at the hands of goons and unknown individuals, some of whom use motorcycles for activities unrelated to the boda boda business," they noted.

They urged all riders to maintain professionalism, report suspicious individuals and avoid any acts of violence, arson or destruction of property.

Activists have insisted the demonstrations will proceed as planned despite warnings from security agencies and government officials, with organisers saying they would remain peaceful and constitutional.

Nairobi County Commissioner Simon Osumba said law enforcement agencies were fully prepared, warning that security officers would respond firmly to any attempts to disrupt public order.