Why Mombasa Road, Expressway will close on Saturday for 24 hours

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A section of the Nairobi Expressway and Mombasa road from Ole Sereni, Nairobi interchange. December 20th,2024 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a 24-hour temporary closure of sections of Mombasa Road and the Nairobi Expressway from Saturday, June 13, to Sunday, June 14.

In a statement, the authority said the closure will allow for the installation of footbridge beams across the Nairobi Expressway carriageway as part of efforts to enhance pedestrian safety along the busy transport corridor.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify the public that a section of the Mombasa-bound carriageway of Mombasa Road (A8) and both carriageways of the Nairobi Expressway between Airtel complex and General Motors will be closed from Saturday, June 23, 2026, to Sunday, June 14, 2026, for 24 hours from 10:00 pm," read the statement.

The affected sections include Mombasa Road (A8) and both carriageways of the Nairobi Expressway between the Airtel Complex and General Motors.

Motorists have been advised to use designated diversion routes and cooperate with traffic management teams during the installation works.