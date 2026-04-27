Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack

Josiah Njeru Njiru, the prime suspect in Rachel Watendo's murder at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, on May 21, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A suspect said to have been the last person to contact musician Rachael Wandeto who died after being doused with a flammable substance, was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.