Business paralysed, heavy police presence in Nairobi CBD as matatu strike begins

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Police patrol Nairobi CBD following matatu strike on May 18, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Business activities in Nairobi’s Central Business District remained subdued on Monday morning as a transport sector boycott triggered by rising fuel prices disrupted movement across the city.

A spot-check by The Standard revealed an unusual calm CBD with deserted bus stations, shops closed and only a few people walking in the streets.

The disruption followed a strike by matatu operators who accused the government of ignoring public concerns over the soaring cost of fuel.

This follows a record hike in pump prices in the lasted review by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) which saw super petrol increase to Sh214 and diesel to Sh242.

Despite assurances by the National Police Service that normal operations would continue and adequate security had been deployed across the city, the situation painted a different picture as commuters were stranded.

At several bus termini and matatu stages in the CBD, only a few vehicles were operating, forcing commuters to walk to their destination.

“I came to pick stock for my shop in Githurai at around 7am thinking transport would normalise later in the morning, but I have been stranded for hours,” said one trader near Ambassador stage.

Workers leaving overnight shifts in the city also lamented about the lack of public transport.

“I finished work at 6am but there was no matatu to Kayole. I have been walking around town since morning hoping to get a vehicle. We are suffering because we have families waiting for us at home,” said a security guard.

There was heavy police presence in the CBD, with patrol vehicles moving around major streets to monitor the situation. Matatus parked at Shell Dagoretti Corner in Nairobi, on May 18, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Two police vehicles were stationed near Kenya National Archives as officers kept vigil to avert possible protests.

Boda boda and transport operators faulted the government for failing to consult stakeholders before implementing policies affecting the sector.

Martin Mbithi, a boda boda rider, accused the government of ignoring ordinary Kenyans.

“The government has failed Kenyans because they do not listen to wananchi before making decisions,” he said.

Mbithi said the transport sector was a key drive of the economy and warned that the fuel hike was crippling livelihoods.

“Today Nairobi is almost at a standstill. Mama mboga cannot sell vegetables, riders cannot work, and families still have rent and school fees to pay,” he said.

He urged President William Ruto to intervene urgently by either introducing fuel subsidies, removing VAT on fuel, or implementing both measures.

“Fuel prices have reached unbearable levels. At this rate, ordinary Kenyans cannot survive. The government must either subsidize fuel or remove VAT completely,” he said.

The rider further warned politicians against ignoring public frustrations, saying voters would punish them during the 2027 elections.