Matatu strike looms, as fare increased by half

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Matatu Owners Association chairman Albert Karakacha.

Matatu operators have increased fares by half and threatened a strike action starting Monday, protesting the high cost of fuel.

Leaders drawn from matatu operators, boda boda associations, motorists, tourism transporters and logistics players declared that vehicles would be withdrawn from the roads while fares would immediately rise by 50 per cent.

Speaking yesterday in Nairobi, the lobby groups argued that the increase in pump prices has made operations unsustainable and will ultimately hurt ordinary Kenyans, directing all private and public service vehicles to “block all roads” on Monday, 18.

According to the chairman of the Matatu Owners Association, Albert Karakacha, the operators were not consulted before the fuel review and warned that roads could be paralysed if the government failed to respond.

“We will block all roads countrywide to make sure the government listens to us because the common mwananchi is the one suffering,” he said. “All transport network companies, wherever they are, be aware that we are going to increase our prices by 50 per cent because we don’t have the mechanism. I caution you not to block any driver. If you don’t want to go the hard way, make sure you cooperate,” he warned

They accused the government of overtaxing Kenyans and failing to deliver on promises that the government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel import deal would stabilise prices.

“Diesel drives the economy,” said Karakacha. “You cannot wake up every morning and decide to increase prices as if we do not exist. We are not your servants and we are not your slaves.”

He said transport investors were being pushed to the edge by runaway fuel costs and unpredictable pricing.

“We are done. It ends here. If the government wants to run businesses, let it tell us. But you cannot keep killing industries and expect us to survive.”

“On Monday, there will be strictly no movement of any vehicles. All the roads will be closed because everything we have been promised by the government has not come to fruition,” asserted Kuhsian Muchiri, CEO Federation of Public Transport Sector.

Cornelius Chepsoy, chairman of Rig Owners Association also criticised the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), claiming the regulator had lost public confidence.

“Epra was created to regulate this industry for the benefit of society. Today, it has become a place for cartels to tax Kenyans,” he said.

Motorists Association of Kenya representative Peter Mrima said the planned protest would involve both public service and private vehicle owners, urging motorists across the country to “down their tools.”

He questioned the effectiveness of the G-to-G fuel import arrangement, which the government previously defended as a solution to stabilise prices and ensure steady fuel supply.

“We were promised stability through the G-to-G deal, but what we are seeing are massive increases that are choking the economy,” he said.

Mrima further warned that the transport sector would no longer continue absorbing rising operational costs on behalf of consumers.

“This time, we are not passing the burden to wananchi alone. We want the public to stand with us because everyone is affected,” he added.

Boda boda operators also backed the planned shutdown, warning riders against defying the strike call.

“We are all suffering together,” said Calvins Okumu, the digital bodaboda operators association boss.

Tourism transport operators also expressed fears that the looming protests would disrupt travel and affect visitors across the country. Kennedy Kaunda, representing tour and tourism transport operators, warned that tourists could be stranded if the strike proceeds.

“When you increase fuel prices to these levels, tourism suffers directly because transport is at the centre of the industry,” he said.