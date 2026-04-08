Woodley residents accuse county over illegal evictions

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Woodley Development officials during a press briefing in upper Woodley, Nairobi on April 7, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Residents of Woodley Estate have now accused Nairobi County of carrying out illegal evictions contrary to court orders stopping the operation.

The eviction has left about 30 residents homeless and others living in vandalised houses, without doors and windows.

During the eviction, the residents accuse the county of using goons who were captured throwing out an elderly couple from their legally owned home and allocated to powerful county employees.

The residents also accuse some powerful individuals in City Hall of eyeing some houses in the neighborhood, citing accrued rents that were waived about seven years ago.

"The eviction has been going on since last year, the recent case was on April 2, the resident was evicted and told that it was a directive from the office of the governor," Woodley Residents Association Sam Gachago said

Some residents say they have been living in the estate for about 40 years and have been paying rent to the county.

However, the chairman says that when some tenants questioned the methodology of the county in computing the rent arrears, they started becoming hostile.

“The whole eviction is not about rent arrears because during the Sonko regime, the arrears up to May, 1, 2019 were waived and no one had an issue with that until the current administration came and said it does not recognise that and tenants must be evicted,” another resident said

For this reason, the residents appealed to Governor Johnson Sakaja and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to intervene since the housing docket falls under him under the recently signed county-national cooperation agreement between.

They also asked him to ensure that all household items stolen or damaged during the eviction are returned or compensated and urgent repairs of houses that were vandalized or damaged.

“Our houses have been demolished, and there's no action that has been taken. Even though we were promised, we have not seen anything being brought to us,” Alex Ogutu, another resident, said.

He added, “We are just urging the county government, please come up clean and let us know what our status is.”

In 2025, the residents say the High Court in Nairobi directed the county to resettle all the tenants who were evicted and return all the goods that were stolen or destroyed during the process.

But months after the directive was issued, the residents now say the county has yet to act.