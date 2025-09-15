Evicted Woodley residents want compensation for damaged homes

Woodley estate demolished by the Nairobi County council to pave way for affordable housing on November 19, 2024. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The evicted Woodley residents in Kibra, Nairobi, are appealing for compensation from Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration, accusing him of sanctioning illegal evictions that have left them disoriented and traumatised.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Woodley Development Initiative chairman Sam Gachago insisted that compensation would enable them to repair their damaged homes.

They made the appeal as President William Ruto directed the formation of a Special Reconciliation Committee to look into issues surrounding rent, home ownership and tenancy.

"Our houses have been destroyed. They have no doors and windows. Those that were targeted are just empty shells of a house," he said.

He added: “This must be addressed because we need to repair these homes for people to return. You cannot illegally evict someone, destroy their property, and expect them not to seek compensation.”

President Ruto recently gave Nairobi MCAs a seven-day deadline to form the committee, which is expected to address the underlying issues.

“Our plight, which we presented to the President, offers us the first glimmer of hope after a long, dark period,” said Gachago. “It is not yet a political victory; it is merely the starting point for addressing the profound injustices we have endured.”

However, Gachago noted that the committee is yet to be constituted, days after the President’s deadline elapsed.

“We have not been engaged. We have no idea who the members are. We are still waiting,” he said, demanding that tenants be officially involved in the process to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Standard’s attempts to reach the area MCA, Davidson Ngibuini, proved futile as he had not responded to calls or text messages by the time of going to press.

The estate’s leadership also raised concerns over their safety, claiming that goons were being deployed to harass and intimidate residents.

"For months we have cried for justice, our voices seemingly drowned out by the powerful forces behind our suffering. Our community has been terrorised and houses destroyed and belongings looted by hired thugs operating under the authority of the Nairobi county government," said Gachago.

The residents are demanding the immediate revocation of illegal and improper allocations of homes and the reinstatement of tenants who have paid their rents, with full restoration of tenancy rights.

At the same time, they are calling on Sakaja’s administration to allow tenants willing and able to pay to return to their homes.

They are also demanding the permanent cancellation of reinstated pending bills that were previously waived.

“We demand full compensation and the immediate issuance of allotment letters for the 22 families who have pursued justice through the courts, but who remain destitute and excluded from previous measures,” said Gachago.