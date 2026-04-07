Sakaja convenes high-level security meeting ahead of Ruto's historic Nairobi Assembly address

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Governor Sakaja convenes key officials to secure and coordinate Ruto’s historic Nairobi address. [GPS]

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has convened a high-level joint coordination meeting ahead of President William Ruto’s historic address to the people of Nairobi through the County Assembly this Thursday.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker and assembly leadership, the County Commissioner and National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), regional police commanders, government reception officials, and State House protocol teams. The session focused on aligning security, logistics, and protocol arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful presidential address. Governor Sakaja convenes key officials to secure and coordinate Ruto’s historic Nairobi address. [GPS]

President Ruto’s address is expected to provide a comprehensive update on the implementation of the Sh80 billion cooperation agreement signed in February between the national government and Nairobi County under Governor Sakaja Johnson.

The landmark agreement is aimed at transforming the capital through a series of major development projects. These include drainage upgrades to address perennial flooding, end-to-end waste management and repurposing, improved street lighting in estates, recarpeting of major roads and highways, and the ongoing Nairobi River regeneration programme. Governor Sakaja convenes key officials to secure and coordinate Ruto’s historic Nairobi address. [GPS]

Last week, Governor Sakaja, who chairs the implementation committee, led a delegation to the State House, where they presented a progress report on the projects. The initiatives are expected to be completed within a 24-month timeline.

The forthcoming address marks a historic moment, as it will be the first time a sitting President formally addresses the Nairobi County Assembly, underscoring the significance of the partnership between the two levels of government in driving urban transformation.