Sakaja chairs first statecounty implementation meeting

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson today chaired the first implementation committee meeting under the cooperation agreement between City Hall and the national government.

This sets the stage for the operationalisation of a multi-billion-shilling development programme aimed at transforming Kenya’s capital.

The meeting under the newly established Joint Steering Committee (JSC) seeks to coordinate and fast-track projects under the Nairobi Rising agenda.

Among those present were Adan Mohammed, Advisor at the Office of the President, Principal Secretary Environment and Climate Change Festus Ng’eno, his Water and Sanitation counterpart Julius Korir and Devolution’s Michael Loikenu Lenasalon.

Also in attendance were representatives from the State Department for Environment, the State Department for Devolution, officials from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the State Department for Housing, as well as officials from other national government agencies.

The committee was convened to operationalise the cooperation agreement signed on February 17, 2026, which establishes joint governance structures to align national and county priorities in key sectors including infrastructure, water, security, energy and the urban economy.

During the meeting, members agreed to establish sector-based subcommittees to coordinate implementation of the various programmes under the cooperation framework.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson today chaired the first implementation committee meeting under the cooperation agreement between City Hall and the national government.

The subcommittees will consolidate work already undertaken, ongoing projects and planned initiatives into a single comprehensive document outlining progress made, budgets involved and the next steps for implementation.

The outcome of the exercise will provide a clear roadmap to guide the joint implementation of projects aimed at improving service delivery and accelerating the transformation of Nairobi under the Nairobi Rising agenda.

Governor Sakaja said the framework will enable the two levels of government to work seamlessly in addressing Nairobi’s long-standing infrastructure gaps while accelerating service delivery.

“This partnership enables us to mobilise national and county institutions to deliver critical projects that will transform Nairobi into a modern, efficient and globally competitive city,” Sakaja said.

Among the flagship projects discussed during the meeting were investments in water and sanitation, including the rehabilitation of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant, expansion of sewer networks and last-mile sewer connectivity aimed at improving sanitation and reducing environmental pollution in the capital.

The programme also includes a Sh3 billion sewer connectivity initiative supported by the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), targeting improved household connections in informal settlements.

Under the Safe Streets programme, the national government and the county plan to invest Sh8.7 billion to improve Nairobi’s Road network, enhance street lighting and upgrade infrastructure to improve mobility and safety across the city.

The initiative will include maintenance of county roads, expansion of non-motorised transport infrastructure, and improved street lighting to enhance accessibility and public safety.

The cooperation framework also prioritises the formalisation of informal trade through modern market infrastructure while supporting small businesses that form the backbone of Nairobi’s economy.

Officials further discussed measures to strengthen governance and accountability in project delivery, including independent diagnostics of water utility governance and improved coordination between national and county institutions.

As part of the implementation strategy, the government will roll out the “Nairobi Rising” civic campaign, a city branding initiative designed to build public ownership of the transformation agenda.

The campaign will deploy communication materials in English, Kiswahili and Sheng to ensure the message reaches a wider audience across Nairobi’s diverse communities.

Authorities will also establish a dedicated communications unit to track project implementation and keep the public informed through regular updates and engagement forums.

The Joint Steering Committee is expected to review six policy papers outlining Nairobi’s transformation pillars and develop a consolidated implementation framework that will eventually be presented to President William Ruto.

With coordination structures now in place, the national government and Nairobi County say priority projects will begin rolling out immediately as part of a broader effort to reposition the capital as a modern African metropolis.

The meeting also noted ongoing court petitions challenging the constitutionality of the cooperation agreement, including cases filed by civil society groups and constitutional lawyers questioning whether the arrangement interferes with devolved functions.

Despite the legal proceedings, Sakaja said the implementation process will continue while awaiting court directions.