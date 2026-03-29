×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why court has suspended Nairobi's waste management deal

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 29, 2026
A mountain of garbage in Nairobi's Jericho Residential estate. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Environment Court has ordered Nairobi County to clear all trash dumped at the Umoja residential area and control illegal dumping within 135 days.

This comes as the Commercial Court Judge Moses Ado separately barred the county from awarding a 25-year design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of an integrated solid waste management system tender to Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi County Umoja Garbage Mess Nairobi Waste Collection Crisis Nairobi Garbage Cartels
.

Latest Stories

Standard Chartered targets key sectors in new financing push
Standard Chartered targets key sectors in new financing push
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
4 hrs ago
Judging the judge
National
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
UDA raids ODM in Western region
Politics
By Benard Lusigi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judging the judge
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Judging the judge
Gachagua: Ruto using my brother's widow to settle political scores
By Jane Mugambi 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto using my brother's widow to settle political scores
Linda Mwananchi rally signals 2027 ambitions
By Willis Oketch 4 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi rally signals 2027 ambitions
UDA raids ODM in Western region
By Benard Lusigi 4 hrs ago
UDA raids ODM in Western region
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved