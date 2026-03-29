Why court has suspended Nairobi's waste management deal

A mountain of garbage in Nairobi's Jericho Residential estate. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Environment Court has ordered Nairobi County to clear all trash dumped at the Umoja residential area and control illegal dumping within 135 days.

This comes as the Commercial Court Judge Moses Ado separately barred the county from awarding a 25-year design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of an integrated solid waste management system tender to Zoomlion Ghana Limited.