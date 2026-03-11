×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gov't defends Karura Forest works amid uproar over alleged clearing

By David Njaaga | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Government dismisses public outrage over activities at Karura Forest. [File,Standard]

The government has dismissed public outrage over activities at Karura Forest, saying the work involves renovation of an existing tree nursery on land already set aside for the purpose.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, in a statement, said the exercise covers three acres within the Tree Biotechnology Programme Trust nursery, which had fallen into disrepair but was never repurposed.

"This exercise does not involve any new clearing, but is instead a renovation of facilities on land that had already been set aside for the above-mentioned tree nursery, which has not been maintained for some time," said Mwaura.

The clarification followed an alarm raised by Friends of Karura Forest (FKF), which co-manages the 1,041-hectare urban forest with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

FKF said men carrying chainsaws entered the forest around February 21, with a backhoe excavator deployed days later near the Rangers Village.

FKF noted the clearing began just two days after a Joint Management Committee meeting between the two bodies at which no such project was discussed.

The association has since filed a court case opposing the works.

Greenpeace Africa backed FKF's position, questioning the legal basis for clearing inside a protected area and noting that public participation is a constitutional requirement under the Forest Conservation and Management Act.

The three acres will be used to raise two million seedlings in support of the government's 15 Billion Tree Campaign.

Mwaura noted that a shortage of seedlings had been one of the biggest obstacles to meeting the national planting target.

However, the Environment Cabinet Secretary, Deborah Barasa, gave a different account the previous day, saying the government had cleared two to three acres to establish a nursery and build temporary accommodation for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel, contradicting Mwaura's assertion that no new clearing had taken place.

FKF also argued that the KFS headquarters along Kiambu Road spans 55 hectares, providing sufficient space for the barracks and nursery without disturbing forest land earmarked for restoration to an indigenous forest.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Karura Forest Public Outrage Tree nursery Project Isaac Mwaura
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved