'He never showed suicidal signs,' says family of presidential escort unit officer

The family of a police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit has broken its silence following his death in Ruiru, saying they never suspected he was battling emotional or psychological distress.
Speaking exclusively to Standard from the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, the officer's father, Reverend Jonathan Tonui, described the loss as sudden and devastating.
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