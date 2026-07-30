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'He never showed suicidal signs,' says family of presidential escort unit officer

By Herman Kamariki | Jul. 30, 2026
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The family of the late Presidential Escort Unit Dennis Kibet Cheruyot [Standard]

The family of a police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit has broken its silence following his death in Ruiru, saying they never suspected he was battling emotional or psychological distress.

Speaking exclusively to Standard from the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, the officer's father, Reverend Jonathan Tonui, described the loss as sudden and devastating.

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Related Topics

Presidential Escort Unit Dennis Kibet Cheruyot Nakuru County National Police Service
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