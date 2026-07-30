Ruto nominees face parliamentary vetting

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula refer names of four President William Ruto's nominees to relevant departmental committees for vetting. [PBC]

Four nominees picked by President William Ruto for key constitutional commissions have taken the first step towards assuming office after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula referred their names to relevant departmental committees for vetting.

The Speaker directed that the nominations of Teachers Service Commission director of Staffing Antonina Lentoijoni and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion to the TSC Commissioners board be considered by the Departmental Committee on Education.

The nomination of Flora Mutua as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC) was referred to the Departmental Committee on Labour, while Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu, nominated to chair the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), will appear before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security.

Speaker Wetang'ula directed the committees to conduct the vetting process in accordance with the Constitution and the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act before tabling their reports for debate and approval by MPs.

Among the nominees, Antonina Lentoijoni, who has also been nominated to the TSC, joins the shortlist following a competitive recruitment process.

She has built her career through progressive leadership roles at the TSC, most recently serving as the Director of Staffing.

In that position, she was responsible for overseeing teacher recruitment, deployment and staffing across the country, playing a key role in ensuring schools were adequately staffed to support learning

While she has maintained a relatively low public profile, her nomination signals the government's bid to strengthen the commission as it oversees teacher management and the implementation of education reforms.

Sossion, a former KNUT Secretary-General and former nominated Member of Parliament, built his profile through years of advocacy for teachers' welfare, frequently leading negotiations with the Teachers Service Commission over salaries, promotions and working conditions.

His nomination has been viewed as bringing extensive experience in education policy and labour relations to the commission.

Flora Mutua has been nominated to serve as a commissioner at the Public Service Commission, the constitutional body responsible for oversight of the public service, including recruitment, promotions and discipline of public officers.

If approved, she will join the commission at a time when public sector reforms remain a key government priority.

Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu currently serves as Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

President Ruto nominated him to head IPOA following the vacancy created after former chairperson Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan was appointed to the Court of Appeal.

Should Parliament approve his appointment, Dr. Oburu will oversee the civilian agency mandated to investigate police misconduct and promote accountability within the National Police Service.