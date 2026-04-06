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Kenya, like other countries, has many religions and a scarcity of faith

By Macharia Munene | Apr. 6, 2026
Religion is widespread, but true faith remains scarce. [File Courtesy]

Kenya suffers from many things. Among them is indulgence in excessive religion, built on shaky faith. Religion is, however, different from faith. While religion is collective and organisational, faith is individual and spiritual. Religion is a grouping that tends to give people social identity. Although it is a derivative of faith and supposedly serves faith, it is not and can never be a substitute for faith.

Instead, religion is an organisation that serves to buttress governance. As an instrument of governance, religious and governance centres tend to be next to each other or, in case of theocracies, are two rolled into one. Thus, palaces and cathedrals or palaces and grand Mosques are not far apart.

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