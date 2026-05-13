Kenya's debt burden to blame for painful tax measures

The passage of Kenya’s Finance Bill in June 2024 proved a potent catalyst for public discontent. What might otherwise have been a routine fiscal exercise instead became a lightning rod for broader frustrations. On June 25 last year, opposition politicians urged supporters to mark the occasion with a symbolic day of commemoration. The ensuing demonstrations descended into unrest, culminating in a tragic loss of life.

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