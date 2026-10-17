Raila's life was Kenya's struggle for dignity written in blood and flesh

A year after his death in October last year, Kenya continues to evaluate the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. Fondly known, even by his critics as “Baba,” or “ the Enigma”, the veteran opposition leader died at 80 while undergoing treatment in India, leaving behind a political legacy so vast that it continues to shape alliances, succession battles, and the very character of Kenyan democracy.
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