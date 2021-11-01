Covid-19: 47 patients recover, cases rise by 64
Forty-seven patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease today, “with thirty being discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and seventeen from various health facilities countrywide,” the Health Ministry said.
Total recoveries in the country now stand at 247,574.
Today, one person has also died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 5,316.
Some sixty-four people have also tested positive for the disease from 4,790 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
Covid 19 Time Series
Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate is now 1.3 per cent, with total confirmed cases being 254,215 and cumulative tests conducted so far being 2,761,828.
According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, “a total of 396 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,044 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.”
Thirty-one patients are in the ICU and one in the HDU.
On vaccination, Kenya has administered some 5,893,466 vaccines so far, while 7.5 per cent of the adult population is fully inoculated.
