× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: 47 patients recover, cases rise by 64

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,Nov 12 2021 16:28:22 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Fri,Nov 12 2021 16:28:22 EAT

 Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ (in black) with Homa Bay County Referral Hospital acting CEO Peter Ogola (gesturing) and other health workers at the hospital. [James Omoro, Standard]

Forty-seven patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease today, “with thirty being discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and seventeen from various health facilities countrywide,” the Health Ministry said.

Total recoveries in the country now stand at 247,574.

Today, one person has also died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 5,316.

Some sixty-four people have also tested positive for the disease from 4,790 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate is now 1.3 per cent, with total confirmed cases being 254,215 and cumulative tests conducted so far being 2,761,828.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, “a total of 396 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,044 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.”

Thirty-one patients are in the ICU and one in the HDU.

On vaccination, Kenya has administered some 5,893,466 vaccines so far, while 7.5 per cent of the adult population is fully inoculated. 

ALSO READ

 Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

 Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc

 5.75 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19 so far

 Covid-19: Kenya records 20 new cases, 70 recoveries in last 24 hours

 Covid-19: Close to 2 million Kenyans fully vaccinated as 20 test positive

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO
Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

Health & Science

By REUTERS

.
RECOMMENDED
Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

By REUTERS | 1d ago

Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO
Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc

By JAEL MBOGA | 1d ago

Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc
5.75 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19 so far

By WINFREY OWINO | 2d ago

5.75 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19 so far
Time running out on foreign funded family planning

By EVELYN SAMBA | 4d ago

Time running out on foreign funded family planning
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC