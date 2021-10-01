× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Home / Health & Science

Explain legal basis of mass sacking at KEMSA - Senate

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MERCY KAHENDA | Fri,Nov 05 2021 14:04:00 EAT
By MERCY KAHENDA | Fri,Nov 05 2021 14:04:00 EAT

The Senate has defended the 900 employees of Kemsa stating that they were not accused of graft and sending them home is a cover-up to protect some powerful individuals from investigations over graft at the agency.  

The senators led by Ole Kina Ledama (Narok) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), want health CS to be summoned to the Senate, to answer the issue.

“The committee should be able to explain the legal basis of the impending mass sacking at the troubled organization. Committee should inform the Senate of the criteria used to identify officers who are to be played off in the restructuring process,” said Ledama adding that the newly appointed Kemsa board plans to fire the employees in pretence of asking them to work from home.

Kilonzo, on his part, argued that the goings on at Kemsa “is a cover up for people who speak the same language connected to certain people, it is unfortunate.”

Kilonzo added that NYS is supposed to “dig trenches and clean our town but procuring drugs is going to affect our counties” as Kemsa is the only source of procurement of drugs by counties being a monopoly”.

The senate further requested the Health Committee to appraise it on the compensation package per cadre of the affected employees

ALSO READ

 Military, NYS to oversee KEMSA operations

 KMPDU: Suspend Kemsa redundancy to pave way for further engagement

 Massive sackings feared at KEMSA

Further, amid graft accusation, the senate demanded progress made by Kemsa in implementing the resolutions by parliament following the probe conducted on their entity, by the Senate and the National Assembly last year.

The Narok senator also demanded an explanation by the committee on whether the state cooperation advisory committee SCSC as required by states cooperation Act section 27, on whether it made any recommendations to the president in regards to the re-organisation in regards to removal, or transfer of officers and staff of Kemsa, and if the board acted on its advice.

KEMSA KEMSA Scandal Work From Home

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.
Kenya receives Sh400 million for syringe manufacturing
Most low and middle-income countries have been depending on supply of syringes from India and China, before the global pandemic which increased demand

Military, NYS to oversee KEMSA operations
Military, NYS to oversee KEMSA operations

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
Military, NYS to oversee KEMSA operations

By MERCY KAHENDA | 15h ago

Military, NYS to oversee KEMSA operations
Kenya receives Sh400 million for syringe manufacturing

By MERCY KAHENDA | 6h ago

By MERCY KAHENDA | 6h ago

Kenya receives Sh400 million for syringe manufacturing
Sickle cell: A painful, costly disease

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

Sickle cell: A painful, costly disease
KMPDU: Suspend Kemsa redundancy to pave way for further engagement

By JAEL MBOGA | 20h ago

By JAEL MBOGA | 20h ago

KMPDU: Suspend Kemsa redundancy to pave way for further engagement
