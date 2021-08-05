× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Funerals, public gatherings are super spreaders- Kagwe

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Thu,Aug 05 2021 13:01:43 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Thu,Aug 05 2021 13:01:43 EAT

 Kenya's Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Tanzania Health Minister Dr. Dorothy Gwajima (right). [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Funerals, political and public gatherings continue to be Covid-19 super spreaders, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The CS urged for more resilience against the disease reiterating that the fight against the pandemic is now more of a personal responsibility and not policing.

 “You attend a funeral today while in good health, and a few days later, we attend yours. We are witnessing a deadly cycle as a result. We cannot show solidarity by following the deceased,” he said.

He again sent warning shots to political leaders calling and holding public gatherings, which he says are where most people are contracting the virus.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“The responsibility of political gatherings lies with the politicians and those who attended,” the CS said.  

 Kagwe urged teachers and workers in schools across the country to get their Covid-19 jabs at the available centres, to lessen the infection rate in schools, even as the delta variant ravages.

“There is no shortage of vaccination for teachers and other school workers.”

“Right now, the dominant variant is delta. It is transmitting faster that other variants we’ve had and its severity is also more,” he noted.

ALSO READ

 Advisers warn vaccine protection likely to wane

 Counties raise alarm over raising Covid cases

 Covid-19: Kenya records 24 deaths, 591 cases in last 24 hours

 Kisii hospital facing big burden of mental illness

 Covid 19: Hospitals report few ICU beds while others have no oxygen

Kagwe spoke on Thursday at Afya House, Nairobi when he hosted his Tanzanian counterpart Dr Dorothy Gwajima for bilateral talks.

Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to find solutions to fight off the disease at their borders in a collaborative effort.

Tanzania began its nationwide vaccination drive last week, led by President Samia Suluhu who received her first Covid-19 Janssen vaccine jab at State House, Dar es Salaam.

Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Delta Variant Tanzania Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima

