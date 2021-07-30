× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Fri,Jul 30 2021 14:22:26 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Fri,Jul 30 2021 14:22:26 EAT

 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the new curfew protocols in a televised address on Friday, July 30. [File, Standard]

The Government has revised curfew hours in 13 Covid-19 hotspot counties after infection rates in the regions showed a downward trend. 

Initially, the night movement restriction in the counties ran from 7pm to 4am.

Now, the 13 counties—drawn from Nyanza, Rift Valley and Western—join the rest of the country in observing curfew restrictions that run from 10pm to 4am.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The hotspot counties were: Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the new curfew protocols in a televised address on Friday, July 30.

The CS warned that the fourth Covid-19 wave could see the highly transmissible Delta variant spread widely across the country.

ALSO READ

 Greener PPE: Inventors tackle Covid-19 plastic waste

 MPs blame Kagwe over Kemsa Covid-19 scandal

 CS Kagwe warns of spike in Covid infections

 Why youth are avoiding Covid-19 vaccine

 Study: Violence among lovers increased during Covid-19 period

Kagwe said Covid-19 infections have significantly increased in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, among other counties.

The CS warned of the unavailability of ICU beds in Nairobi as Covid-19 infections surge.

As a result, he urged strict observance of containment protocols, including the wearing of face masks in public places.

The minister further directed that public service vehicles must continue limiting occupancy to 60 per cent of the vehicles’ sitting capacities.

Kagwe advised employers to allow staff members to work from home so as to avoid overcrowding at workplaces.

The ban on public gatherings remain in place, the CS said, stating all intergovernmental meetings would be limited to teleconferencing.

Funeral attendance has also been capped at 50 people per grieving homestead, and the burial must be conducted within 72 hours of death confirmation.

Fellowship facilities have also been directed to ensure that congregants do not exceed one-third of the venue’s capacity.

The minister urged teachers to get inoculated so as to reduce the chances of spreading the virus in school.

Health ministry also directed medical supplies body, KEMSA, to supply PPEs to counties, even those with pending bills.

Governors want Kemsa out of HIV drugs
CoG said standoff between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on distribution of the drugs was hurting HIV patients.

©2021 The Standard Group PLC