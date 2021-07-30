Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised
The Government has revised curfew hours in 13 Covid-19 hotspot counties after infection rates in the regions showed a downward trend.
Initially, the night movement restriction in the counties ran from 7pm to 4am.
Now, the 13 counties—drawn from Nyanza, Rift Valley and Western—join the rest of the country in observing curfew restrictions that run from 10pm to 4am.
The hotspot counties were: Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the new curfew protocols in a televised address on Friday, July 30.
The CS warned that the fourth Covid-19 wave could see the highly transmissible Delta variant spread widely across the country.
Kagwe said Covid-19 infections have significantly increased in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, among other counties.
The CS warned of the unavailability of ICU beds in Nairobi as Covid-19 infections surge.
As a result, he urged strict observance of containment protocols, including the wearing of face masks in public places.
The minister further directed that public service vehicles must continue limiting occupancy to 60 per cent of the vehicles’ sitting capacities.
Kagwe advised employers to allow staff members to work from home so as to avoid overcrowding at workplaces.
The ban on public gatherings remain in place, the CS said, stating all intergovernmental meetings would be limited to teleconferencing.
Funeral attendance has also been capped at 50 people per grieving homestead, and the burial must be conducted within 72 hours of death confirmation.
Fellowship facilities have also been directed to ensure that congregants do not exceed one-third of the venue’s capacity.
The minister urged teachers to get inoculated so as to reduce the chances of spreading the virus in school.
Health ministry also directed medical supplies body, KEMSA, to supply PPEs to counties, even those with pending bills.
