Kenyans to get Covid-19 jabs free of charge

Health & Science - By Mireri Junior | February 8th 2021 at 05:34:48 GMT +0300

Kenyans will get Covid-19 vaccine jabe free of charge, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Speaking to KTN News on Monday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said no Kenyan will pay for the vaccine and that the government will pay the cost.

According to Dr Mwangangi (pictured), Kenya joined COVAX, a global initiative to negotiate the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine hence will be able to get the vaccine at Sh700 per dose.

She said the vaccine will cost the country Sh34 billion, a budget that will be staggered over the next three financial years.

“Over 69 countries come together and negotiate down the cost and will now be able to provide the vaccines for free,” she said

COVAX had announced that all participating countries to have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021 – contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery.

First phase

In terms of population, the CAS said about 20 million (40 per cent) Kenyans are vaccine between February and June.

She said the first phase will target 1.25 million Kenyans who are work in critical areas such as health workers, support staff in hospitals, teachers, military, immigration staff and teachers

Phase two vaccination will stretch to December and will target people aged 50 and above because of their high risk and those over 18 but with underlying conditions.

Also targeted in the second phase are those working in speciality areas such as the tourism industry.

Aggregate communities such as prisoners, refugees’ camps will be targeted in the third phase of the vaccination exercise.

Dr Mwnagangi said the government will use existing infrastructure used in other vaccinations to undertake the Covid-19 vaccination.

“We have 400 facilities across the country both public and private facilities such as Level 5 and 4 hospitals to undertake the exercise,” she said.

She said Kenyans will be registered on logistic information system called Chanjo and given a date to go for your vaccine at a specified hospital.

Mwangangi said Kenya has settled on AstraZeneca and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine which local facilities are able to store.

