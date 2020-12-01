x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We're against Covid-19 vaccine - Bishop

Health & Science - By Edwin Nyarangi | December 15th 2020 at 06:14:21 GMT +0300

Kisii Catholic Bishop Joseph Mairura says the Church is against Kenyans being given the Covid-19 vaccine and that priority should be in looking for a cure for the global pandemic.

Mairura said the Church will have to be convinced as to why people should be given a vaccine for a virus that keeps mutating "and was created in a laboratory by people who intended to depopulate the world."

Speaking during the Annual Diocesan Development meeting at the St Charles Lwanga Cathedral in Kisii town yesterday, Mairura called on Kenyans to observe measures such as wearing masks, using sanitizers and observing physical distance from others instead.

“It is very sad that the coronavirus was created by people who wanted their country to be a superpower in the world by ensuring that the population of other nations is reduced while they continue increasing so that they can control the world,” said the Bishop.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Mairura said the Covid-19 virus was preplanned since some people knew way back 10 years ago that in 2020 there would be a virus that would lead to many people dying across the world.

He said the major concern at the moment should be countries ensuring their citizens were safe from the virus through effective prevention measures and not through vaccines whose effectiveness has not been certified but meant to enrich some people.

The Bishop said nations should be wary of individuals who are out to make a killing through the coronavirus. He added that the Catholic Church is against its members using vaccines which were not reliable and might make people relax on the prevention measures leading to more suffering.

“The government should put more emphasis in ensuring that the medical sector is well managed and schools are ready for reopening so that the safety of students is guaranteed,” said the Bishop.

Related Topics
Covid-19 coronavirus vacine
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Next Article
17 Nguumo students test positive for Covid in Kibwezi

Top Stories

Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate
Health & Science - By Kamore Maina

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Recognising depression in men
Health & Science - By Rubie Miseda

163 people test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Health & Science - By Stephen Rutto

10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

KUCO: BBI can be done next year, Covid-19 cannot wait
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Why diabetic patients face risk of going blind
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Why many women in Nairobi are battling heart ailments
Nutrition and Wellness - By Gatonye Gathura

Latest Stories

Firm admits Kemsa tendering was flawed
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Why diabetic patients face risk of going blind
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Health & Science - By Stephen Rutto

Mombasa County threatens to close hospital linked to KPMDU officials
Health & Science - By Willis Oketch

Covid-19 linked to erectile dysfunction
Health & Science - By Rosa Agutu

17 Nguumo students test positive for Covid in Kibwezi
Health & Science - By Stephen Nzioka

11 succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 404 new cases
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

U.S. expects to have immunised 100 million against Covid-19 by end of March
Health & Science - By Reuters

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in