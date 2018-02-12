Health official orders hotels shut over cholera outbreak

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 11th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Several restaurants and hotels in Tana North, Tana River County, have been closed to stem the spread of cholera.

The disease has so far killed a woman and dozens infected in the past three weeks.

The order to shut the eateries was issued on Saturday amid unconfirmed reports of three fresh deaths from cholera in Matagala location.

While issuing the order, Tana River County Director for Public Health and Sanitation Samuel Jefwa directed all eateries in Bura Township, Madogo, Jaridende and Hirmani to shut down until the disease is brought under control.

In a notice addressed to all public officers, chiefs and the police, Mr Jefwa warned that those who defy the orders would be prosecuted.

He also urged area chiefs and ward administrators in the effected area to hold meetings to educate residents on hygiene to control spread of cholera.

"We have tried our level best to control the spread of the disease by isolating the patients from others and now we have only few in camps in Bura and Madogo. So far, we had lost one person and more than 50 people have been treated and they are fine and out of hospitals," he said.

The most affected areas include several villages within Bura Irrigation Scheme, Madogo township, Sombo, Jaridende, Maramtu and Mulanjo in Madogo division.