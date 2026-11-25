When a mother dies during childbirth, the health worker who attended to her is often the first to face scrutiny. But what happens when a hospital lacks blood, a functioning theatre or the capacity to manage an emergency?
For Dr Mary Maina, an obstetrician-gynaecologist and chair of the Intercounty Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR), frontline workers are sometimes blamed for failures beyond their control.
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