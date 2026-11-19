Audio By Vocalize

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah (left) with Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga during a meeting at the Ministry of Health where commitments were made to settle outstanding doctors' arrears.

Doctors are set to receive part of departmental arrears through the November payroll, with the Ministry of Health expected to clear the remaining verified balance in December, the union says.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secured the commitments following a meeting with Principal Secretary for Medical Services at the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atellah said Sh76 million had already been allocated towards partial settlement of arrears dating back to 2017-2024.

The amount will be reflected in doctors' November 2026 payslips, with some beneficiaries expected to receive up to Sh3 million depending on their individual arrears.

The union and the Ministry of Health have also established a joint task force to verify and recalculate the amounts owed to individual doctors.

The exercise will cover doctors serving at health facilities and those working at the ministry's headquarters, with arrears running from 2017 to June 2026.

According to KMPDU, the outstanding balance after the November payment is expected to be settled through the December 2026 payroll.

The ministry has also committed to writing to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to facilitate harmonisation of pay for all doctors under the department at facility rates.

Implementation of the harmonised rates is targeted for January 2027.

On call allowances, the government has committed to making provision for the outstanding payments in the 2027/2028 financial year budget, with disbursements expected to begin in July 2027.

Atellah said the union would continue engaging the government to ensure the commitments translate into actual payments.