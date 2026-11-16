Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses a past rally. [File, Standard]

With less than 10 months to the August 2027 General Election, there are signs of panic and blunder. Every elective office has several aspirants. Some are jokers whose main aim is to cut deals with the likely winners. It is ‘eating’ time for idlers who turn candidates into ‘mobile restaurants’. The candidates also provide temporary employment for the ‘youth’ of all ages to act as special ‘body guards’ or to use such tools of persuasion as nyahunyu to deliver strategic messages.

The President’s and the governor’s offices are the most attractive and competitive because they control political power and public wealth. Despite the official 2010 constitutional limitations, presidents and governors do as they please and when questions arise, they simply ‘see’ or ‘talk’ to inquisitive senators or just ignore the Senate. While the Parliament has some leverage on governors, it is helpless before assertive presidents whose capacity to ‘see’ and ‘talk’ to legislators is high. Parliament thus ends up catering for the desires of an absolutist president. The fight for the presidency is therefore intensely hot and is likely to get hotter.