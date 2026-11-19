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President William Ruto dismissed the opposition's concerns over electoral reforms on Noember 19, 2026. [PCS]

Leaders aligned to the broad-based government have taken a swipe at opposition leaders who walked out of a consultative meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing them of looking for excuses ahead of what he predicted would be their defeat in the 2027 General Election.

President William Ruto dismissed the opposition's concerns over electoral reforms, arguing that IEBC does not determine election winners but only oversees the voting and counting process, insisting that the ultimate decision rests with Kenyans.

Speaking on Thursday in Bokoli, Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, after laying the foundation stone for Bokoli Market, Ruto challenged opposition leaders to stop picking fights with the electoral commission and instead concentrate on identifying a presidential candidate and developing an agenda for voters.

“I have heard that they have gone to cause trouble at IEBC. When you see someone picking a fight with IEBC, that is someone who already anticipates defeat and is looking for excuses to blame the election results on something,” he said.

The Head of State questioned why his political opponents were blaming the electoral agency before the election campaign had even started, maintaining that voters, rather than IEBC, determine the outcome of elections.

“I am telling those people to stop bothering IEBC. They do not have the votes; the votes belong to the people. First, find a presidential candidate,” he said.

Ruto also mocked the opposition for allegedly struggling to agree on a presidential candidate, claiming its leaders were moving between hotels, restaurants and private residences in search of a flag bearer.

“Imagine, up to now, they still do not have a candidate. They are struggling, moving from one hotel to another, restaurants and people's homes, trying to find a candidate. Time is running out, yet they still have to find an agenda before starting their campaigns,” he said.

He expressed confidence that his administration was prepared to face any candidate presented by the opposition, regardless of the number of presidential contenders.

"Please, stop disturbing the IEBC; first, look for a candidate. Kama mko na one or 20 candidates, it's still okay, we are ready! Tafuteni agenda, hawa wananchi ndio wataamua," he added.

The President's remarks came hours after opposition leaders led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna walked out of a consultative meeting with IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon in Nairobi.

The leaders accused the commission of failing to incorporate critical electoral reform proposals into the meeting's agenda, arguing that consultations would be meaningless without addressing concerns raised by Kenyans and political parties ahead of the August 2027 elections.

Under the People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms, the opposition has outlined four key demands, including cleaning up the voter register by removing duplicate and deceased voters, abolishing the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, introducing electronic voting for Kenyans in the diaspora and livestreaming voting, counting and announcement of results.

Gachagua also accused the commission of ignoring previous correspondence seeking formal engagement on electoral reforms and proposed that a team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga be involved in developing a comprehensive agenda for future consultations.

The walkout, however, attracted criticism from some leaders who attended the meeting.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati questioned the opposition's decision to leave, insisting that IEBC should proceed with its agenda and explain its preparedness for the elections.

"Chairman, you call for this meeting, and we expected that you continue the agenda for the day. This kind of business will be there before. The assurance is that we will continue, and we want to listen to how prepared you are for the issues to come," Arati said.

He dismissed the number of leaders who walked out, describing them as only a few individuals, and urged Ethekon not to abandon the consultations.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also criticised the opposition, accusing its leaders of questioning the electoral referee before the political contest had begun.

"The President will win with overwhelming votes, free and fair. That is why we condemn those who have gone to IEBC kuanza kuleta fujo, hiyo ni tactics ya wale ambao wana hobby ya opposition. Wanaanza kulalamika kuhusu referee hata kabla mpira haujaanza," Mudavadi said.

He attributed the opposition's concerns to fear of defeat, arguing that the government would be judged by its development record.