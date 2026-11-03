Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Five Ebola patients recover, 52 contacts remain in quarantine

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Health DIrector General Patrick Amoth. [File, Standard]

Five patients being treated for Ebola have recovered and been discharged after laboratory tests confirmed they had cleared the virus, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The five men, two treated at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and three at The Nairobi Hospital, were discharged on Tuesday, November 3, after completing treatment and remaining symptom-free.

Their discharge leaves two patients still receiving treatment, one at each hospital.

Additionally, 46 contacts who completed their monitoring period without developing symptoms have been released from quarantine and reunited with their families.

They join 20 contacts who were released on October 25, bringing the total number of contacts discharged from quarantine to 66.

According to Health Director General Patrick Amoth, 52 contacts remain in quarantine and are expected to be released by November 11 after completing the mandatory 21-day monitoring period since their last exposure.

"Contacts who complete this quarantine period without developing any symptoms cannot transmit the disease and pose no risk to anyone," said Amoth, urging families and communities to welcome them without stigma.

Kenya's confirmed Ebola cases remain at nine, including two deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 22.2 per cent. All nine cases are linked to the first imported case.

According to Amoth, the country will begin a 42-day countdown towards declaring the outbreak over once the final patient has either recovered or been buried in accordance with public health protocols.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ebola in Kenya Ebola Outbreak Kenya's Ebola Cases
.

Latest Stories

Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey
Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
58 mins ago
Kenyan swimmers miss Dakar Youth Olympics final spots
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
Politics
By Prestone Murunga and Amos Kiarie
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cost of living that could prove costly for Ruto
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Cost of living that could prove costly for Ruto
Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
By Prestone Murunga and Amos Kiarie 1 hr ago
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
Court order ignored as construction continues at Moi family property
By Standard Correspondent 1 hr ago
Court order ignored as construction continues at Moi family property
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved