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Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bomet East MP Richard Yegon has threatened legal action against online platforms and individuals circulating alleged artificial intelligence-generated videos linking him to the disappearance of a mobile phone belonging to nominated MP Sabina Chege, insisting that he was being unfairly targeted through fabricated digital content.

Yegon, who made a personal statement in the National Assembly on Thursday, November 26, denied taking, handling or removing the phone, challenging parliamentary leadership to establish the truth through an independent investigation rather than allow social media speculation to determine responsibility.

The legislator said the circulating images and videos had damaged his reputation, portraying him as the lawmaker who picked up the missing device from a table in the House following a confrontation among MPs.

“I wish to make it clear that I had nothing to do with the incident. I did not take, handle or remove any phone at any point,” Yegon told the House.

He maintained that he was seated on the Majority side throughout the proceedings in question, arguing that the material circulating online was misleading and did not establish his involvement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I was seated on the Majority side throughout the proceedings in question,” he said.

However, his defence also raised questions about the authenticity and publication details of the material being circulated, with the MP pointing to what he described as inconsistencies in the dates and presentation of the alleged reports.

Yegon singled out an online publication attributed to The Nairobian, saying the material purported to have been published on November 24, which it described as a Monday, yet November 24, 2026, was a Tuesday.

He argued that such discrepancies exposed the fabricated nature of the content, adding that the publication's regular Friday release schedule further raised questions about the material's authenticity.

“The information was AI-generated and I don't link it to The Nairobian because The Nairobian comes on Friday. The one circulating is indicating that it was done on November 24 on a Monday, whereas Monday was November 23,” he said.

The MP called on Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to invoke parliamentary procedures to investigate the disappearance and ensure members were not implicated through manipulated images or unverified allegations.

“I urge that any allegations against any member be based on credible evidence and proper verification rather than speculation or fabricated social media content,” he said.

He also appealed to the Speaker to engage relevant institutions to strengthen the enforcement of laws addressing online abuse and misuse of digital platforms.

Yegon maintained that individuals should not be allowed to weaponise social media to harass leaders or destroy their reputations through false information.

Speaker Wetang'ula allowed the MP to make the personal statement, explaining that the allegations had been amplified by artificial intelligence-generated content portraying him as the person who picked up the phone.

He, however, advised Yegon to pursue legal remedies outside Parliament, including reporting the matter to law enforcement agencies for investigations into the origins of the material.

“In law, we have criminal libel. You may exercise the option to report to law enforcement agencies to track down the sources of those fake news,” Wetang'ula said.

Yegon welcomed the advice, declaring his intention to pursue legal action against those responsible.

“That is the direction I was looking at. I am going to take serious legal action against the source of this information to ensure we deter all these culprits from defaming us in this House,” he said.

The controversy has also drawn Kibra MP Peter Orero into the dispute, following online allegations linking him to the disappearance of Chege's phone.

Residents of Kibra came out in his defence on Thursday, dismissing the claims as political propaganda and character assassination. They demanded an apology from Chege and threatened demonstrations at Parliament Buildings if their demands were not addressed.

Community mobiliser John Miller cited development projects in the constituency, including works at Moi Girls, Ayany and Jamhuri high schools, as evidence of Orero's commitment to his constituents.

“These allegations are aimed at tarnishing the name of our MP. We know the development projects he has undertaken in Kibra,” Miller said.

Caroline Akinyi said residents had elected Orero based on their assessment of his character and leadership, insisting that Kibra voters should determine their political leadership.

The dispute dates back to June 8, 2023, when chaos erupted in Parliament following disagreements over Chege's position as Deputy Minority Whip.

Chege told the House this week that her phone disappeared during the confrontation and that she had never recovered it despite reporting the matter to parliamentary authorities and police.

Wetang'ula subsequently disclosed that CCTV footage showed a male legislator picking up a phone from a seat after the altercation. He said he had confronted the individual, who denied taking it.

The Speaker has since referred the footage to the Committee on Powers and Privileges for examination. He also indicated that he would recuse himself from chairing the proceedings and appoint another member to oversee the review.