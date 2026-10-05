Africa urged to harmonise drug regulation to boost access to safe medicines

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The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) chair Dr. John Munyu and other dignitaries during the 6th PharmaReg & MedDevReg AfriSummit 2026 in Nairobi. Stakeholders called to harmonize drug regulation to boost access to safe medicines.[Noel Nabiswa]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has called for stronger collaboration among African regulators, policymakers and manufacturers to improve access to quality, safe, effective and affordable health products across the continent.

PPB Chairperson Dr John Munyu said African countries must move beyond discussions and translate regulatory cooperation into concrete actions that strengthen healthcare systems and protect public health.

Speaking during the closing of the 6th PharmaReg & MedDevReg AfriSummit 2026 in Nairobi, Munyu said the success of the summit would ultimately be measured by how participants apply the knowledge and partnerships developed during the meeting.

“The true value of this Summit will ultimately be measured not by the number of presentations delivered or discussions held, but by what we do with the knowledge we have gained,” Munyu said.

He urged regulators, manufacturers, policymakers and development partners to sustain the partnerships established during the summit and share experiences to build regulatory systems that are efficient, responsive and fit for the future.

Munyu said African countries have a shared responsibility to ensure that patients have timely access to quality health products and technologies.

“As regulators, policymakers, manufacturers and development partners, we may have different mandates and responsibilities, but our ultimate objective remains the same: to protect public health and ensure that the people of Africa have timely access to quality, safe, effective and affordable health products and technologies,” he said.

The PPB chairperson also challenged stakeholders to strengthen regulatory harmonisation and reliance while supporting local manufacturing and the growth of African markets for locally produced health products.

His remarks echoed those of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who at the opening of the summit called for greater regulatory cooperation across the continent to support Africa's pharmaceutical future.

Munyu said stronger regulatory systems were essential in building public confidence and ensuring that health products reaching patients meet required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

He also expressed appreciation to the organisers, speakers, panelists, moderators, sponsors and delegates for contributing to the success of the three-day summit.

The summit brought together national regulatory authorities, regional and international organizations, development partners and industry leaders to discuss the regulation of pharmaceutical and medical device products in Africa.

Munyu officially declared the 6th PharmaReg & MedDevReg AfriSummit 2026 closed, urging participants to carry the discussions and commitments made in Nairobi back to their respective countries and institutions.