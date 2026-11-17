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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the launch of Linda Mwanainchi Movement in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

In the grand lexicon of Kenyan politics, the old guard of Western Kenya has long mastered the grammar of static anticipation. For decades, elders like Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, and Francis Atwoli have written their careers in the passive voice, a patient exercise in standing by, believing that power is a fruit that eventually drops into the lap of whoever stays under the tree the longest.

They are the self-appointed political waiters, serving time at the banquet of statecraft, convinced that seniority is a dish best served cold, provided someone else builds the kitchen.

Enter Edwin Sifuna, a defiant young political actor who looks at the political orchard, decides gravity is far too slow, and starts to aggressively shake the branches with both hands. The collective bile directed at Sifuna’s presidential ambitions isn't merely a clash of local factions; it is, in reality, a collision of political survival strategies.

The vintage leadership of the region has spent decades perfecting the art of waiting, carefully cultivating a legacy of compliance, quiet alliances, and the expectation that their turn would organically materialise. Watching a younger politician actively chase the prize feels like a stinging indictment of their entire methodology. Sifuna’s audacity to disrupt the status quo shatters the carefully curated fiction where regional leadership is an heirloom passed down through polite queue-standing.

For Wetang’ula, the irritation stems from a shattered illusion of monopoly. Having long traded on procedural manoeuvres and parliamentary rhetoric to maintain his relevance, he views Sifuna’s unscripted populist momentum as an unpardonable breach of protocol.

Wetang’ula prefers politics played as a game of chess in air-conditioned chambers; Sifuna plays it as a street brawl under the scorching midday sun. Meanwhile, Atwoli, once the roaring lion of the labour movement, now morphed into the chief herald of the executive, finds his thunder stolen by a lawyer who speaks directly to the economic anxieties of the youth without seeking a trade union blessing.

Grammatically speaking, the regional old guard is fluent in the future conditional: "If the political stars align, then we shall inherit." Sifuna, conversely, speaks exclusively in the present imperative: "Move aside right now, we are taking the wheel today."

This generational friction exposes a much deeper, desperate vulnerability among the region’s current leaders and county governors. Unable to command independent groundswells or cultivate authentic grassroots loyalty, these governors have transformed clinging to President William Ruto’s coat-tails into an existential science. For them, the presidential coat-tail is a permanent life raft, not a casual fashion choice.

They understand with unflinching clarity that their political survival hinges entirely on staying anchored to the state’s fiscal trough. Without a secure seat at the nation’s famed "eating table," their political careers are instantly rendered kaput, doomed to immediate, painful obscurity. Sifuna’s aggressive refusal to pay homage to this courtly arrangement threatens to pull the tablecloth right out from under their heavy, waiting plates.

For Mudavadi and his contemporaries, the grouse runs deeper than mere regional rivalry. It is about the weight versus the wait. They carry the heavy institutional weight of past titles, yet they find themselves upstaged by an unvarnished energy that treats political legacy as a hurdle to be vaulted over, not as a holy shrine. Sifuna’s bold rhetoric and street-level mobilisation bypass the traditional gatekeepers, asserting that power belongs not to those who have waited the longest in line, but to those who possess the nerve to reach out and seize it.

Ultimately, the bitter fury emanating from the old guard is the quiet panic of institutionalists watching a daring rebel rewrite the syllabus mid-exam. They have invested everything in a rigid system of patronage, hoping that unwavering loyalty to the ruling apparatus would forever guarantee their perpetual feast.

Nothing irritates a man who purchased a first-class ticket for a slow, predictable train quite like someone building a rocket ship right beside him on the platform. Sifuna has made it unmistakably clear that the table will no longer be reserved for those who simply sit back, stroke their lapels, and wait patiently to be fed.