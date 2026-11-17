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Megaspeed's Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo on May 22, 2025. [AFP]

The story trending this week was about an Nvidia boss confessing to an affair with a Chinese woman, and possibly others.

The biggest issue was not the ethical part of it, as he is married and has children. It was the suspicion of espionage.

Simply put, the young woman, relative to his age, could get trade or technology secrets from one of the world's most valuable companies.

Let us start by being real; few men, no matter how principled, rich or powerful, can withstand the spell of a beautiful woman, not just today but throughout history.

The Bible has several episodes demonstrating that. Other holy books? Have you noted that men talk more freely (and a bit recklessly) when there is a beautiful lady at a table?

Check next time when having drinks with your friends. Men also become more generous with their pockets.

Why did this affair hit headlines? It’s about what's at stake. It costs a lot of money to develop technology, from chips to nuclear bombs, planes or artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude.

That can go down the drain if someone gets access to that technology for free. Espionage is like cooking ugali, then someone joins the eating frenzy without paying for ingredients or labour.

Laws, including patents, protect intellectual assets and such sensitive technology. Export embargoes stop the export of such technology too. The latter is ineffective; one can always use a third party.

The AI race, which mirrors the space race to the moon, is at the core of the affair. It's speculated that China is trying to get sensitive technology from the West, read: the United States (US) and gain an advantage.

But why not just hack into leading AI firms and get their source codes or design blueprints? Why use a beautiful woman?

The weakest link in technology is the human part. They can use the technology, misuse it or even sell it. That includes data.

Think of someone accessing data containing all the details of customers of a bank and sharing it with a rival bank? Or sharing data on weapons, types and where they are stored with a rival country.

The use of human beings goes a step further. You can get information more valuable than data or technology: the policy decision to be made about that technology.

In Nvidia's case, would the US restrict exports of the most advanced chips like H200? Where are they exported?

One could form a shell company to bypass export restrictions. That shifts the debate or espionage from operational to strategic or long-term.

What if she gets wind of the next generation of AI chips, its stage of development and the possible date of launch?

Another famous example of espionage involved the atomic bombs (nuclear bombs), one of the most advanced weapons known to man.

It is believed the Soviet Union (USSR, or part of modern-day Russia) may have used espionage to get the bomb design from the West.

That changed geopolitics and economics irreversibly.

Why focus on AI? Simple: AI is not just about machines that mimic our reasoning; it is also about who will control the knowledge, its processing and what we can do with it.

That will lead to control of other systems, from banking to education and even food supply. Think of how computers and the internet revolutionised the way we do things and the money that was made.

AI is the next wave. Think of the dominance of Google, Facebook, and other internet-based firms. Translate that into AI, and it’s not hard to explain why the AI race is on. And if one can get a shortcut, why not? Am not justifying espionage.

Jensen Huang resignation without an heir, coupled with the loss of market value for Nvidia, will rattle the AI sector.

Could that be part of the long game, shaking the sector in the West as China races ahead?

Will China soon surprise us with something like DeepSeek?

Who are Alice Huang sponsors, if any? Can they speak out?

Back home, how much espionage takes place in Kenya? Or is our technology not advanced enough to warrant espionage?

That could become mainstream when we start doing cutting-edge research. We probably find lots of espionage in movies, not in reality.

What of affairs? There is enough data on that, so much that it's rarely discussed or seen as scandalous. Who are the key perpetrators?

The affluent, middle class or the poor? Affairs even have names: mpango wa kando, gachungwa, clande, side chick or guy. Add to the list. Back to espionage; the clandes or mpango know more about the man, his businesses and his life, more than his wife! Let men deny that.

The rest of the world uses affairs to get strategic information in espionage. We use it for entertainment, to keep off boredom or to show off our power and status, a possible hangover from our polygamous past.

Would cases of espionage be a proxy measure of a country's level of technological advancement? Finally a provocation; is a man more likely to have affairs if his wife is older than him?