Healthcare facilities get 14 days to renew SHA contracts or risk losing patients

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Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Healthcare facilities have 14 days to renew their contracts with the Social Health Authority (SHA) or lose access to patients covered under the scheme.

SHA has extended the contracting deadline to October 14, giving providers more time to complete the process for the 2026-2029 contracting cycle.

The extension comes after the previous deadline of September 30 lapsed. Facilities that do not complete the process by the new deadline will not be able to continue providing services to SHA beneficiaries.

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi said facilities will continue operating under their existing contracts during the 14-day extension.

“At the end of the 14 days, the existing contracts will lapse and no further extension will be granted,” she wrote.

Under the extension, healthcare facilities will receive an extension to their healthcare provider contracts through the e-contracting platform. Providers must confirm acceptance, sign and return the agreement within three days to maintain continuity of services.

“Service provision to SHA beneficiaries will only continue in facilities that accept the 14-day extension period,” Mwangangi said.

SHA said 10,006 providers have expressed interest and are at various stages of the contracting process.

Facilities that have not completed the process have also been directed to work with their respective SHA county managers to arrange the transfer of patients receiving ongoing care to contracted providers.

The authority will hold dedicated Hakika contracting clinics in every county from Monday, October 5, through its county offices to help providers complete the process for the 2026-2029 cycle.

Mwangangi said the schedule for the clinics and the requirements for providers will be posted on the SHA website.

Facilities with all the required documents have been urged to complete the contracting process without waiting for the October 14 deadline.