Clergy raise alarm over rising political tensions, corruption and ethnic division

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The House of Bishops and Pastors Association has raised concerns over rising political temperatures, intolerance, misinformation, corruption, misappropriation of public funds and resources, and negative ethnicity in the country.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, the clerics said they were deeply concerned about the rising culture of intolerance, character assassination and the rapid spread of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation.

They said politics had changed and become increasingly toxic, with leaders increasingly speaking to one another as enemies, while condemning profiling and other forms of division among Kenyans.

The clerics also expressed concern over what they described as the re-emergence of hired crowds allegedly armed and mobilised to disrupt meetings, beat, maim, kill and destroy property in the name of political supremacy.

They called on relevant institutions to take action against such groups.

“We call upon the National Police Service, DCI, NCIC and IEBC to disarm, dismantle and prosecute all goon networks including their financer without fear or favour,” said Bishop Robert Mukua.

The religious leaders also reminded the political class that they are stewards of public resources and should uphold accountability and transparency.

They stressed that public resources entrusted to leaders are not their inheritance and should be managed in the interests of Kenyans.

The clerics also called on President William Ruto to ensure the proposed Dangote refinery in Lamu employs a majority of Kenyans.

They urged the government to develop measures to ensure workers at the refinery are paid above the minimum wage, saying this would improve the livelihoods of residents in the region.